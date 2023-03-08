A plea to keep the city’s waterfront pier project free from the grasp of a profit-driven business plan was made by a downtown business owner.
Speaking in regard to the report on the business plan for possibly raising revenue to help pay for construction at the pier, Brenton Raby noted at the Feb. 28 committee-of-the-whole meeting there were several inconsistencies with city council’s intent.
He said the business plan rendering showed some intent of the city to operate a farmer’s market at the pier as a revenue source.
“This is in addition to the two other markets that the city operates for profit, or is it a new one?” he asked.
He said the summer sun beating down and the wind coming off the lake would limit the experience at the waterfront. And adding food trucks and vendors at the shore of the Stores to Shores project might or might not make the city money, Raby said.
“For me, it is likely further competition and a potential reduction from my Baker Street businesses,” he said. “I still believe in the relevance of the Collier report from some years ago which highlighted the need to keep Baker Street and the downtown the central retail and restaurant focus. The city operating its for-profit, high-season outdoor commercial venue puts me at a disadvantage.”
Raby wondered how far the city would go to underwrite and protect its profits at the expense of existing core services and private businesses in Nelson.
“To whom does one complain or voice concerns about the city markets at the pier? You the councillors? City staff? This is awkward and not best practice,” he said.
“The inclination to operate businesses to pay for another city amenity or service that is not simply a user fee might benefit from a clear policy; it is clearly now more than food security.
The city business plan could value highly free, non-commercialized public open space at our waterfront.”
City council did not reply to Raby’s questions or concerns.
The canopy
The business plan for the pier project on the city’s waterfront contains several ideas for the amenity space, some of which include the construction of a four-season, day and night, amenity space canopy.
- A Taste of Nelson
A Taste of Nelson (an evening under one roof): Local restaurants, cafes and bars join for an evening to give visitors the chance to sample Nelson's best in food and beverage. The canopy shelters a jazz band, illuminates the tables and provides a dramatic gateway into this festive event.
Nelson is a four-season town — for locals and tourists alike — with a vibrant night life and a wide variety of “eating out” options. The covered and illuminated public space has the potential for new forms of direct revenue, especially when events such as “A Taste of Nelson” are planned.
Direct revenue is generated through four season and night time rentals of the covered public space, pier, and swimming venue.
- Night markets
Seasonal night markets (a Christmas market, a Fall Harvest Market, or a Solstice Market) build community and generate direct revenue for the city.
In a case study of a night market in a comparable community, tents are rented for $200 to $250 per night and food trucks for $450 per night.
The canopy provides shelter from the wind, rain, snow, sun or cold — it is the gathering spot to rest and enjoy a conversation with friends and family. Nelson is a four-season town with a passion for local markets.
The covered and illuminated public space has the potential for new forms of revenue, especially when events such as seasonal night markets are planned.
- Concerts and live performances
After a day of leisurely community activities at the waterfront, the canopy is transformed into “centre stage” — the focal point for the night.
Large crowds gather around it (for a concert, a Symphony on the Water, or “Shakespeare by the Lake,” etc.) and are captivated by the changing coloured lights and sculptural stage that encapsulate the big show.
Nelson is a four-season town with strong connections to music, festivals and live performance. Direct revenue will be generated through four season and night time rentals of the covered public space, pier, and swimming venue.
The covered and illuminated public space has the potential for new forms of revenue, especially when events such as large concerts and live performances are planned.
Source: Nelson city council agenda