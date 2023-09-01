Village Variety may be pivoting to Halloween, but past weeks have been all about outfitting local students with the supplies they need for the new school year, which kicked off with a rolling start Wednesday, and will be in full swing next week.
“People are excited to have their kids back in school,” said Melissa Phillips, the store’s manager. “Everybody’s sort of laughing, saying it’s time. Getting back into routines is something that a lot of people are looking forward to.”
Every school year comes with a fresh slate and its share of challenges. The Eastern Door spoke with Robin Delaronde, director of education for the Kahnawake Education Center (KEC), to learn about what’s in store for local students this time around.
“We have excellent teachers, excellent support staff who are there for the children, who are there for the staff, and we really look forward to a positive year, a good year, and a lot of collaboration with parents,” said Delaronde.
Staffing
With discussions of the new school year in Quebec dominated by a severe teacher shortage in the province, KEC is in good shape, according to Delaronde. While Quebec’s education minister Bernard Drainville has pegged the provincial shortfall at about 8,500 positions, KEC has about 95 percent of teaching positions filled, she estimated.
“In terms of staffing, fortunately we’re in a good situation this year,” said Delaronde. “We’re seeing something that’s always been the norm of occasional leave here and there, but we’ve seen a lot of growth.”
She attributes an increase in staffing to new dollars provided by last year’s landmark regional education agreement between the First Nations Education Council (FNEC) and the federal government, which allocates $1.1 billion over five years for the FNEC’s 22 member communities.
Phys. ed teachers are an identified need, according to Delaronde, while the KEC posted positions this week for a secondary French subject teacher and a language arts teacher at Kahnawake Survival School (KSS).
“If you see postings, it’s because of new positions, not trying to fill current positions,” Delaronde said.
An influx of new staff has also boosted the need for training, which staff has undergone over the past month, notably with culturally-focused professional development activities.
Adequate space for new staff or programming afforded by the FNEC agreement is also a challenge, said Delaronde.
At Karonhianónhnha Tsi Ionterihwaienstáhkhwa, previous associate principal Konwen:ni Sheena Zachary is filling the role as interim principal this year while principal Lauren Jacco is on maternity leave. Kahentiioshtha Foote is serving as interim associate principal.
Meanwhile, it will be the first year for new principals Sarah Phillips at KSS and Kevin Gault at Kateri School.
“Parents can expect a lot of enthusiasm from these leaders at our schools. Just in my initial orientation and work with them, they exhibit excellent leadership skills, are really engaged, and looking to really implement some new and innovative experiences and connections with the parents this year,” said Delaronde.
Programming
Maker spaces will be brought to all three KEC schools, with an emphasis on hands-on experiences on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) projects for students.
These are facilities in which students can create and learn by working on a wide variety of projects in a collaborative way.
Kateri School already has a space, and Karonhianónhnha Tsi Ionterihwaienstáhkhwa will see something similar launch as well. KSS is slated to receive a maker space next year.
“Those are some bigger projects, as well as the real intensive land-based training our teachers have been getting,” said Delaronde.
“The intent there is that a good portion, where possible, of the learning for our students will be with connections with the land or in partnerships with some partners in our community. ”
KSS is also expanding applied education, with students in the work-oriented training path program to do more hours as part of internships with local business and community organizations.
Additionally, a language coach is on site at Karonhianónhnha Tsi Ionterihwaienstáhkhwa to support staff in increasing their language abilities. “That’s crucial that they evolve and develop their language proficiency,” said Delaronde.
Bill 96
Sweeping amendments made last year to the Charter of the French Language over widespread objections from Quebec’s Indigenous communities are still at top of mind for KEC administrators, with meetings ongoing and actions to follow.
“Our goal is to look for a full exemption,” said Delaronde.
Impacts to education were among the marquee impacts of the law, which put limits on CEGEP enrollment and made French-language classes mandatory at colleges.
“We at KEC are working in collaboration with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) legal team to really get a full picture of what we are facing here, what are the impacts that are occurring or will occur in the next two years for students,” she said.
The FNEC continues to work with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) to work in opposition to the law, she noted.
ChatGPT
Revolutionary advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, particularly in language processing, have upended academic environments across the globe since ChatGPT by OpenAI launched on November 30, 2022.
The tool can be used in a number of ways, many of which are thought to constitute plagiarism. It can even draw upon an analysis of existing literature to produce full-fledged essays or solutions to complex problems with a simple prompt.
It can be difficult for teachers to determine when the tool has been used, especially if students clean up the work the program produces.
“It is on our radar,” said Delaronde, who added that the KEC is in a discussion phase. “It is something that I anticipate, after we get through this first term, that we’re going to be addressing. We are quite aware of it, but in terms of our approach and having real discussions about that, we’re going to be looking at that area specifically.”