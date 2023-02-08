GUYSBOROUGH—Students looking for work this year will be pleased to learn that the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) plans to move ahead of the curve in terms of increasing minimum wage to just more than $15 an hour this summer, months before the province sets minimum wage at $15 in October.
CAO Barry Carroll’s report to council, presented by Deputy CAO Shawn Andrews at the monthly committee of the whole meeting on Feb. 1, recommended an adjustment to student wages at an annual additional cost of approximately $25,000 added to the budget, with a wage range of $15.50 to $18 with varying responsibilities.
Council passed a motion to accept the recommendation after some discussion surrounding wages across the municipality for student employees in various organizations. It was noted that finding student employees had been difficult last summer for the MODG and numerous not-for-profit groups due to higher wages offered through federal student grants.
Angie Tavares, director of recreation for the MODG, said, “Students will wait for the federal grants. A lot of times we’ve had people hired; they’d leave for federal positions.”
The CAO’s report also included a recommendation that a salary review be conducted on all MODG staff, except for the CAO and elected officials.
“That’s a five-year rotation on that for a non-unionized workplace but it’s been a couple of extra years because of COVID, that didn’t happen. It’s just a matter to see if everyone is on par within their respective job categories,” explained Andrews.
The recommendation was put to a motion, resulting in a question from Councillor Hudson MacLeod as to why the CAO’s position was excluded from the review. Warden Vernon Pitts replied that the CAO position was under contract versus salary. The motion subsequently passed following discussion.
Council also heard a presentation from Nancy O’Regan, co-chair of Guysborough County Housing Network, summarizing the organization’s research project results from 2021-2022. She highlighted the housing issues raised in community consultations, such as the lack of affordable housing, the lack of housing stock, racial barriers to housing, and the poor condition of many public housing units in the county.
O’Regan went on to discuss the impact of housing needs in the county, such as loss of population, difficulty recruiting employees in sectors such as healthcare and the mental strain of living in precarious housing.
On positive steps taken locally since the network formed, O’Regan listed several, such as the formation of the Antigonish Guysborough Black Housing Association and the approval of funding for half of the units in the new apartment building in Guysborough, under construction by Caper Developments, to be affordable housing.
Caper Developments apartment building project also came up in Development Officer Debbie Torrey’s report to council. The site, located on the corner of Church and Queen streets in Guysborough, has seen some movement this week; fencing has been erected on the site, and Torrey said the foundation would soon follow due to warm weather this winter allowing the work to commence.
In his report to council, Director of Economic Development Gordon MacDonald told council that the Signal Gold project in Goldboro looks, “more and more likely to proceed.”