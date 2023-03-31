BRUCE COUNTY – Jeff Loney, manager of economic development, announced that eight Bruce County-area entrepreneurs have each been awarded a $5,000 microgrant to support their small business through the Starter Company Plus program.
The Starter Company Plus program is a province-wide program funded through the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and administered by Business to Bruce, in partnership with the province.
As stated in a press release, it provides aspiring or experienced entrepreneurs in the county with business training, mentoring and grant opportunities for up to $5,000 for eligible participants to launch a new business or expand an existing one.
The funding is to be used toward the one-time start-up costs associated with starting a new business or expansion.
Loney told the county’s planning committee that 46 applicants started the program and participated in some portion of business planning or training; 11 of them completed the full program and were considered eligible for grants. Eight were successful in receiving grants.
The report Loney presented to the committee stated the entrepreneurs were supported and trained in business skills development provided by a professional trainer “hired to deliver relevant topics related to business operations.”
The entrepreneurs were led through an analysis of their strengths, and areas for improvement.
All those who completed the program will be provided with additional one-on-one training. Each will continue to be supported by a mentor in the coming months.
The program includes 12 weeks of training, including workshops and coaching. Each applicant completes a business plan, performs a cash flow analysis and presents a business pitch to the grant review committee.
County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, asked about “the ones who did not complete the process.”
Loney said the numbers were typical for those who didn’t complete the program. He explained that “people may not have been quite ready, or decided entrepreneurship was not for them.”
Warden Chris Peabody, Brockton, spoke of the “diverse array of businesses” in the program.
Loney was quoted in the press release as saying, “The Starter Company Plus program is an excellent opportunity for new and existing business owners, and contributes to our community’s economic growth. The program fosters collaboration between early entrepreneurs and the access to funding, local business experts, resources and services is truly invaluable.
The eight grant recipients of the 2022 Starter Company Plus program, and Bruce County’s newest business owners, are:
DBA Laura Lane Courage Coach, Ulukau International – Wiarton
Ashley Simmons, Sensational Skills Occupational Therapy – Kincardine
Emily Montag, Dr. Emily Montag Family Chiropractic Care – Teeswater
Katelyn Poulson, Pure Elegance Bridal – Port Elgin
Julie Mackenzie, The Bridge Leaning Centre – Walkerton
Eileen White, Elementary Curriculum Digitizers Inc. – Wiarton
Edison Vargas, Mi Hermano Barbershop II Inc. – Southampton
Kevin McKague, Mill Pond Café and Eatery – Cargill
Since its launch in 2017, the Starter Company Plus program, delivered through Bruce County’s Business to Bruce program, has provided grant funding to 54 entrepreneurs.
The Starter Company Plus program is designed to provide business training for entrepreneurs from aspiring to experienced, aged 18 and over in Bruce County, who are launching a business or expanding an existing business (operating for five years or less).