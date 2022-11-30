The Department of Environment and Climate Change has declined a request by council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s to meet over the definition of protected wilderness areas in the area.
Council wanted clearer direction to help it frame its policy towards certain tracts, including the Archibald Lake watershed — the status of which has not yet been determined by the provincial government.
In a letter earlier this month, however, Environment and Climate Change officials directed council to review the information about protected area designation that’s available on its website, according to St. Mary’s Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan.
“At council’s request, staff did continue to reach out to department [officials] over the past few months [and] ask them to come to a meeting,” she told council’s committee of the whole meeting on Nov. 9. “Unfortunately, they declined the meeting [but] pointed to information from their website. They would be willing to answer further questions via email.”
Deputy Warden James Fuller recommended postponing further discussion on the matter until after council members had a chance to reread “the missive … and figure out what they are talking about … there seems to be some mixed messages in several places.”
But, in an email to The Journal, area resident and Nova Scotia program director with the Atlantic Salmon Federation Dierdre Green said that in recent planning and zoning meetings, council had already acknowledged the need to preserve the St. Mary’s watershed.
“This area has historically offered rich and meaningful recreational opportunities for paddling enthusiasts, hikers, birders, anglers, etc.,” she said. “The St. Mary’s Municipality’s own logo once proudly bore the image of a leaping salmo salar and the text ‘Waters of the Atlantic salmon.’ As a resident, it saddens me to see the council’s passion for our storied waterways and surrounding landscape has waned.”
She added: “Archibald Lake must be protected, and just because the province continues to drag their feet, our council need not follow suit. This area is far too ecologically significant for us to delay. We owe it to the community, to future generations and to the wild species that call the area home.”
During the Nov. 9 committee of the whole meeting, Warden Greg Wier said, “I would recommend that we all have a good read [of the department’s letter] and go to all the sites and maybe jot down some questions.”
The matter was referred for further discussion at the December 7 COTW meeting.