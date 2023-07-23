Pathan Khan, who reached Milton from Afghanistan five months back, said: “I am from Panjshir. Having no job and residence, I am distraught. However, my colleague told me that Ontario’s government has arranged various trainings for displaced Afghans and spared a handsome amount for this purpose. It is nothing less than a blessing. We never saw this happening in developing countries.”
Mr. Khan was talking in the wake of Ontario's government's commitment to a substantial investment of $2.6 million to support four free training projects for helping more than 300 displaced Afghans, Ukrainian arrivals, and newcomers secure meaningful employment opportunities. These training initiatives will take place in Hamilton, Toronto, and Ottawa, equipping jobseekers with valuable skills applicable to various industries, including manufacturing, finance, administration, communications, hospitality, and the arts.
The initiatives, led by Newcomer Women's Services Toronto, Matthew House Ottawa, Toronto Artscape, and UTIMUS, aim to prepare participants for well-paying careers through paid internships, job placements, language training, and digital literacy courses. In addition to specialized training, job seekers will access personalized support services such as resume writing assistance, interview skills improvement, and other tailored resources to enhance their chances of securing long-term employment.
Ontario prides itself on being the leading province in welcoming immigrants each year. Research indicates that facilitating internationally-trained newcomers in pursuing their desired professions could boost Ontario's GDP by up to $100 billion over the next five years. Recognizing the importance of this endeavour, Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, expressed his commitment to the cause, stating, "The Canadian dream is alive and well in Ontario, and we need all hands on deck to build it." Minister McNaughton emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring equal opportunities for all as Ontario continues to create good jobs and foster economic growth across the province.
Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Michael Ford affirmed Ontario's enduring commitment to welcoming newcomers worldwide. He highlighted Premier Ford's leadership and Minister McNaughton's efforts in making the $2.6 million investment possible. This funding will enable displaced Afghans, Ukrainians, and other newcomers to access free job training and resources aligned with their expertise. By doing so, the government aims to empower them to reach their full potential, establish a strong foundation for themselves and their families, and embark on a prosperous new chapter in Ontario.
These training projects are funded through the government's Skills Development Fund, a remarkable initiative worth over $700 million. The fund supports innovative programs that connect job seekers with the necessary skills and training to secure well-paying careers in their local communities. For further details on registration, interested individuals are encouraged to contact one of the participating organizations.