The mayor of Nakusp says a new push by the provincial government to increase the province’s power generation capabilities could one day mean big things for communities in the Arrow and Slocan Lakes region.
“There’s an opportunity to create a whole grid, and be a whole green-energy community from Fauquier to Silverton,” Nakusp Mayor Tom Zeleznik told the Valley Voice. “And if this is what BC Hydro is looking for, this is a great opportunity for all of us.”
Zeleznik says the Arrow and Slocan Lakes area may have the kind of hydro resources needed to create clean energy through run-of-river generators, in line with a provincial initiative announced June 15.
The Province announced it is making its first call for power in 15 years, and is looking for larger, utility-scale projects that would create 100% clean, renewable electricity, including wind and solar.
“Updated demand forecasts filed by BC Hydro with the BC Utilities Commission today confirm that new sources of electricity will be required sooner than previously expected,” says a news release from the Province.
The provincial government has also invested $140 million in the BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative, designed to ensure First Nations in the province can fully participate in new projects to create economic opportunity and community revenue streams.
The call for proposals is expected to begin in spring of 2024.
Nakusp council has been a big supporter of clean- and green-energy generation for many years. The Village itself has a 50-kilowatt turbine connected to its water supply system, and sold power back to BC Hydro from 2014 to 2019, creating an alternate revenue stream for the Village.
While that’s a lot smaller system than what Hydro’s looking for, Zeleznik – who listened in on the announcement – says there’s a lot of potential in the region.
“There’s great opportunities for the village of Nakusp,” he says. “We have projects here, we have the Kuskanax and Gardner Creeks… [New Denver] Mayor Leonard Casley says there’s a possibility to work together with Silverton and New Denver on new projects there, as well as with Fauquier and Burton.
“We have so much power leaving our valley, we should be looking at our own utility company, especially with Silversmith Power’s Hal Wright [in Sandon], who’s also tried to sell off his grid… but was denied permission to use hydro’s power lines.”
Wright met with Nakusp council last year to discuss opportunities for supplying power to the village, but not much has come from that initiative. This recent announcement, however, could change the economics of the project for both the village and Silversmith. Wright did not respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, Nakusp’s Zeleznik is planning to meet with BC Hydro officials on how the region might develop its hydro potential. Even before the announcement, council had asked to meet with Hydro officials at this fall’s Union of BC Municipalities conference to talk about local generation of green power.
He hopes to pitch Nakusp’s vision for power generation at that meeting. He also plans to canvas local civic leaders on the possibility of forming a committee to begin developing the ideas further.
“Maybe we can create our own municipal utility company from Silverton to Fauquier,” he muses.
Electricity demand is expected to increase by 15% between now and 2030. This is due to economic and population growth, and more homes, businesses and industries switching from fossil fuels to clean electricity. In the past six years, the number of electric vehicles on BC’s roads has increased by nearly 2,000%.