WALKERTON – Heather Kueneman said she always intended her 2016 hit The Reunion to have a sequel.
“The Reunion ended with an engagement,” she said. “There has to be a wedding.”
And that’s where Reunion Two I Do… I Do comes in. With a lot of the same characters, and little sub-plots that local people will appreciate, the play promises to be a lot of fun as well as a fond visit with old acquaintances at Charlie’s Pub.
Kueneman said she wrote Reunion Two during COVID and the play had been in her mind ever since the pandemic. It had been sitting on a shelf, but belonged on the Victoria Jubilee Hall stage, and audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy it there, beginning Friday, May 26 and closing Saturday, June 3 (for show dates and times, check the County Towne Players website). Tickets are now available at A Delicate Edge and VJH, and at the end of the month will also be available at Brown’s Pharmacy and both Holst locations, or through Eventbrite.ca.
Kueneman is more than the playwright – she’s also directing the show.
She notes that although the play is a sequel, audiences don’t need to have seen The Reunion to enjoy Reunion Two.
The engagement of local boy Cam to his Toronto girlfriend Lisa is where the original play ends, and the sequel begins. With wedding plans in high gear, of course, things go hilariously wrong – the course of true love definitely does not run smooth. In addition to conflicts with the caterer and wedding planner, disgruntled in-laws and surprise visitors add to the mayhem.
Many of the actors from the original show are reprising their roles, including the leads Aleasha Dickert and Ryan Craig. The show features Don Leslie as Charlie the pub owner, Rebecca Reich as mother of the bride, Mark Gaynor as the wedding planner, and Sherry McIntee and Diane Hodgson as bridesmaids, with a host of other talented local actors.