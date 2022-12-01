It's mission accomplished in this year’s fight against an invasive plant in the Welland River, but it’s not time to pack up just yet.
Staff from the Invasive Species Centre (ISC) say they are proud of the work they did this summer to eradicate the invasive European water chestnut from Welland River but warn that the fight isn’t over yet.
The invasive plant was first spotted in the river in 2020 and last year, a scouting mission set out to see what could be done to prevent the spread of the plant. The ISC led the initiative, along with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority and the Ontario Federation of Anglers.
This summer, a ‘hit squad’ team paddled up and down the river, pulling out the plants and disposing of them before they could spread their seeds later in the year.
And Colin Cassin, invasive species policy manager at ISC, says the hard work paid off.
“We were delighted,” he said.
He said the primary objective, which was to remove all the plants, appears to have been achieved.
“It’s a testament to the great work of the team,” he said.
The work, he said, was not glorious, but it was rewarding. It involved extracting around 7,000 plants, paddling to hard-to-reach places and ferrying the plant material back to shore, all on a stretch of river around 26 kilometres long.
However, the work isn’t over, because the plant has already established a seed bed in the river. Since the seeds can sprout years after they are planted, the team will have to return to the river next year to extract any more plants before they can drop their seeds.
“(The team) effectively stopped the clock on adding to the seed bank,” said Cassin. “(and) started the clock on eradicating the plant.”
Next summer, ISC hopes to have a bigger presence in the community, with staff stationing themselves at boat launches to educate the public on the plant so that boaters can look out for it. They’re also hoping to bring back paddle tours to help the public learn how to identify the plant.
It’s a high priority to tackle the plant because there are only a handful of populations of the plant in Canada, and they’re far away from Niagara. So tackling this plant early is the key to prevent the spread, which could cause havoc in the Great Lakes waterways by clogging up ship propellers.
The government of Ontario is also lending a hand in the fight, by contributing funds to support the work of ISC.
The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is investing a little over $55,000, allowing the ISC to carry out the eradication activities in 2023.
"European water chestnut is an aggressive, invasive aquatic plant which poses a huge threat to Great Lakes coastal habitats, recreation and the economy," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.
"This funding from the Great Lakes Local Action Fund will help the Invasive Species Centre protect the Welland River and prevent the dispersal of seeds from the local watershed into the Great Lakes."