Weekends in May just got a little bit tastier.
Wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake is bringing back its Sip & Sizzle discovery pass program from Fridays to Sundays throughout the month.
The program pairs a variety of smoked or grilled dishes with select VQA wines from NOTL.
“This is probably one of our most popular events,” said Andrew Niven, the marketing chair for Wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake and the director of hospitality and marketing at Konzelmann Estate Winery.
With the warm weather on the horizon, people are looking for an excuse to get out of the house, he said.
“It’s nice to go to the different properties and just see Niagara-on-the-Lake in full spring bloom,” he said.
There are 20 wineries participating in Sip & Sizzle this spring.
Niven said the program has been running for about 15 years, offering creative food and wine pairings.
This year, Strewn Winery will pair its 2018 premium cabernet with grilled BLT naan pizza, and Konzelmann Estate Winery will offer sparkling riesling with grilled chicken shawarma.
Like February’s Chocolate and Cheese program, guests can buy a $75 individual pass which allows them to experience 16 wineries, with a maximum of eight in one day.
Visitors can also purchase a couples’ pass for $75 which includes 16 tastings total or eight in one day.
Tastings can be stretched out throughout the course of the month.
A designated driver’s pass is also available at a discounted rate.
When purchasing passes it is required to pick which wineries you want to visit and on which days.
Tastings will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Friday to Sunday throughout May. Reservations will close the day before.
Those interested can visit wineriesofniagaraonthelake.com and click the “experiences” tab.
Niven said the program is a “nice kickoff to hopefully a strong, healthy season.”