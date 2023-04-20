The director of Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) said the community will take its time on constructing its own family-services law, saying rushing things would not be constructive for the community.
“Our goals are for the best interests of our people,” said KSCS executive director Derek Montour. “We want to take the time we need to do it right, not rush for the sake of having it in place. Our community needs time to decide for itself how we will govern ourselves in the area of child welfare; this takes time given the uniqueness of our community.”
Nations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario signed agreements recently with federal and provincial authorities under Bill C-92 to allow Indigenous communities to govern their own family-services agencies and have their own child-welfare laws.
The 2020 federal law gave First Nations the power to form their own child-welfare agencies in the wake of the Jordan’s Principle class-action lawsuit. The goal of C-92 is for kids removed from homes for their own protection to be looked after in Indigenous foster homes in a culturally appropriate manner.
Montour said he wouldn’t be able to give a tentative timeline for when Kahnawake might be able to have its own child-protection laws set up, but did say he hoped to have something in place by this time in 2026.
“We hope to have a law in place in approximately three years,” he said. “Our current goal is to create a consolidated Community Wellness Plan which combines Kahnawake's health and social services plans, including those from other organizations, such as the Kahnawake Youth Center, Step by Step, and more.”
From there, Montour said, the community would be consulted as per the CDMP process, and the law would have to enter the process to become official as lined out by Bill C-92.
“We need to enter our request under the CDMP process, and then go through that process to create the law,” Montour said. “After that, we enter the C-92 process and we then have a year before the law goes into effect. This year allows us to work with outside jurisdictions to recognize our law.”
A virtual conference on that very topic will be held next weekend and hosted by Koganaawsawin, the central coordinating body of the Anishinabek family-services agency, called ‘How We Govern and Maintain Jurisdiction Over Our Children and Youth.’
The three-day event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.
"First Nations across the country need to create an evolutionary approach to addressing the systemic inequities that impede the rights of our children to flourish in healthy environments," said Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe. "Indigenous-led child welfare will lead us to tangible change, evolving the system, and heightening our representation and involvement in child, youth, and family well-being."
Montour said KSCS wouldn’t be able to take part, however, saying the community is just not there yet.
“There have been opportunities and there will continue to be opportunities for different communities and Nations to dialogue about proposed legislation; the environment is fertile at the moment for improving governance and self-determination,” he said. “Once we are better positioned, we will then work with the community and external governments to implement any law we create.”