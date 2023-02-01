This is the third and final profile of local residents who competed in past Ontario Winter Games
Renfrew – In 2008, Rebecca Gravelle was a 16 year old Grade 10 high school student from Winchester when she and her fellow curling club members travelled to the Muskokas to compete in the Ontario Winter Games. When she returned home, she met her family and friends with a gold medal around her neck and an endless smile.
“Travelling to the Collingwood area and competing against all the other provincial teams was exciting and challenging to say the least,” Ms. Gravelle said. “Then to compete in the final draw for the gold medal is certainly something I will never forget. For me, it was the highlight of my athletic career.”
That gold medal finish qualified her team to travel to Regina the following year to compete in the Canada Winter Games as the official Team Ontario Curling representatives.
“That was the biggest competition I had been part of up until that point in my life,” she said. “It was called The Optimist U18 Championship and although we did not reach the podium, it is something that I look back on with a sense of pride to be able to say I played against the best curlers in my age group from all over Canada.”
She is still involved in curling, although like most things in life, the last few years has meant isolation and cancellation of group activities like curling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she slowly integrated back into the curling world as a coach to a local women's curling team and then she heard about the Ontario Winter Games being held in Renfrew County. Today she is the Ontario Winter Games Volunteer Coordinator.
Making Time To Volunteer
“For six years I did the commute from Winchester to Renfrew for work so moving to Arnprior certainly cut that drive down by quite a bit,” she said. “Our family owns the Castle Building Centres in Renfrew and Burnstown and it is great to be part of the Ottawa Valley and so close to the communities taking part in this year’s games.”
Ms. Gravelle is once again involved in the Ontario Winter Games, but this time instead of competing and strategizing down on the ice surface, she is organizing an army of close to 1,000 volunteers who are just as important to the Games as the athletes themselves.
“When I went to Collingwood in 2008, it was an incredible experience and that is why I felt it was important to be part of the 2023 games,” she said. “It is more than just competing. You meet fellow young athletes from across the province and for me winning the gold medal was something I will always cherish and the other highlight was taking part in the opening ceremonies.
“As curlers, we are traditionally isolated from other sports, but in Collingwood we were part of a group of thousands of athletes from all over Ontario. I met so many interesting and wonderful people. The chance to be part of that again, and to watch the young athletes get introduced is hard to describe unless you have been part of it and this is a chance for me to help make that happen.”
She admits the role of volunteer coordinator is challenging but at the same time it is rewarding. Not only has the Ontario Winter Games faced the task of recruiting volunteers at a time when fewer people are willing to spare a few hours for a community event, but the postponement of the 2022 games due to COVID has made the task more difficult. Despite the odds, Ms. Gravelle and the committee were able to recruit and register close to 1,000 volunteers for the games.
“Actually, the committee had a great response when the call went out for volunteers, but the setback of being forced to postpone the games from 2022 to 2023 had some of the original volunteers unable to take part,” she said. “Despite the date change, we have had a good response and the group is really excited with the games coming up fast.”
When not coaching local curling teams or coordinating hundreds of local volunteers, she is the Vice-President of Human Resources & Administration at the Renfrew & Burnstown Castle Building Centres.
Ms. Gravelle not only excels at curling and community involvement, but in 2019 she was awarded the Young Retailer of the Year within the building supply industry.
“It was such an exciting moment for me,” she said when accepting the award. “Little did I know that the year ahead would come with so much craziness. I had such high hopes for what I was going to do with my year. This was the only award given to an individual, and as a person under 30 and a woman in the building supply industry, I took this honour extremely seriously. I wanted to use this platform to showcase the opportunities available to young people in business.”
True to her word, she has been involved in helping youth strive for excellence using the Ontario Winter Games as a platform. Along with her role as volunteer coordinator, she is proud that the Renfrew & Burnstown Castle Build-All Centres are the main sponsor for the curling events.
“Of the thousands of young athletes competing in February, only a few will go home with a medal,” she said. “Winning a gold medal is something you never forget, but I know all the athletes will be part of something special and the Games serve as an amazing chance for these young athletes to not only compete, but they will gain some incredible life experiences that they will carry with them for a lifetime.”
All curling takes place at the Pembroke Curling Club from February 3-5