TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY — It’s just a week or so after the so-called snowbomb that ripped through Ontario in December, leaving behind a path of destruction and distress.
David R. Maracle is outside his home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory recounting the storm on Dec. 23 and 24, which created impossible driving conditions and left countless stranded, including an elderly couple not far from Maracle’s home on the Territory.
Maracle, a world-renowned stone sculptor and multi-instrumentalist who also runs Lil Crow Cabins and the Eagle Pod Gallery along the shores of the Bay of Quinte, said he received a call during the storm from a woman who told him she was from Ottawa. She was frantically trying to find somewhere for her elderly parents to stay on Christmas Eve, as they’d become stranded due to the extreme whiteout conditions, cold and hurricane-force winds.
“They were in their early 70s and were planning to sleep in their car,” Maracle said, adding that the couple had already been in their car driving on the 401 for almost 10 hours from Ottawa, when they became disoriented while driving along Highway 49. “We took in the elderly couple,” he said.
The daughter was inquiring about the main cabin which is available year round, but on Christmas Eve, it was nearly inaccessible due to huge snow drifts and terrible conditions.
“At first, I said there was no way I could even get near my cabin,” he recalled.
The daughter frantically proceeded to tell David that her parents were stranded on Hwy. 49 after sliding off the road into the ditch. Her dad had been shovelling them out and managed to get the vehicle out but they were planning to sleep on the side of the road under a street light to ride out the storm.
“I said ‘Oh no way! I asked my wife to call them and tell them to turn and come down Bayshore Road before the Skyway Bridge,’ the roads hadn’t even been plowed, and they were scared to even go any further,” Maracle recalled.
With the help of his brother, Jonathan, who lives nearby, the two shovelled paths in the driveway and to one of the cabins, using flashlights, and guided the couple into the cabin's driveway and ushered them in out of the cold, creating a safe haven for the couple, who would spend the night in the comfort and warmth of the LiL Crow main cabin, waiting out the unprecedented storm.
On this day, Maracle offered up some traditional cedar tea as he recalled helping the elderly couple in their time of need. He recounted a similar story that had happened to his father way back when he was a child; a couple with a baby were stranded and his parents offered them shelter one Christmas night. He remembered his parents’ generosity toward many strangers was unprecedented, and that he was taught to be giving to others in need.
The story is but one example of the kind of humanity that is synonymous with Maracle. David settled in his chair, within the Eagle Pod gallery, and discussed having been chosen to be one of 14 Knowledge Keepers recently by Indigenous Tourism Ontario for their Indigenous Cultural Integrity Advisory Committee.
“We are extremely excited to engage this group of outstanding individuals,” Kevin Eshkawkogan, President & CEO, Indigenous Tourism Ontario, told North Bay Now following the announcement.
“They will be focused on developing, implementing, and maintaining broad and inclusive Indigenous cultural integrity guidelines applicable to all aspects of tourism operations, engagements, and practices. Their work will be reflective of the Nations in Ontario and will lead with an Indigenous-led grassroots approach.”
The term “Knowledge Keeper” is certainly a fitting description of Maracle, who is fiercely proud to be a member of the Kanienkeha:ka/Mohawk Haudenosaunee people, and possesses a breadth of knowledge that runs deeper than any text book on Indigenous culture or history.
Before opening Lil Crow Cabins, Maracle and his wife operated an Indigenous Organic Café, Art Gallery and outdoor music venue, called Stage Red Performing Arts.
There, Maracle worked around the clock cooking traditional Indigenous fare, delighting his patrons with not only wonderful food, but wonderful company, music and his deep understanding of Indigenous culture and history.
After many successful years, David’s music performances took him away more and more on the global stage, and it was no longer sustainable for the Maracles to continue, he said. They took a year off and morphed their space into what it is today.
Sipping cedar tea infused with maple syrup, Maracle shared just a sample of his knowledge.
“In our culture, nowaday, there are elected Chiefs (federal government) and Traditional Haudenosaunee Chiefs. These are rotihskenhrakehte, they're warriors,” Maracle said inside his gallery, which is both cozy and inspiring.
“We’re all chiefs and elders when we come out of the womb,” he explained. “We’re nurtured by our Clan Mothers and community; they watch to see who among them shows leadership qualities, who shares knowledge, the way they give back in the community and help people. They are appointed; those are the people, the ones who help out the most in the community.
Maracle, like Indigenous people across not only Canada, but the world, has spent his life advocating for the restoration of Indigenous culture, language and rights, always advocating against colonialism, racism and injustice.
He stood up against the seizure of Indigenous land, fishing and spearing rights and has become a voice for many Indigenous nations around the world through his art, music and teachings.
“I have 10 grandchildren so far, and I want their futures to be bright,” Maracle said. “I don't want them to have hardships, such nonsense as having their rights as Kanienkeha:ka, problems that they have to untie. That’s why I present myself in a neutral light, and to represent myself accordingly, I try because I get called upon to attend many functions, so I always try to bring out the beauty in our culture and the meaning of who we are as a people, as Haudenosaunee. I try to envision when the settlers/newcomers arrived and colonization took hold long ago, I try to go back and put myself there in the past, and try to see why things happened and reflect on how it all started with our Kayanerenko:wa, the Great Law of Peace and the Peacemaker. Those stories and teachings are very important to me and my life and how I try to walk my path traditionally on this Earth now.”
Indigenous Tourism Ontario describes the Indigenous Cultural Authenticity Advisory Committee as a working group that represents the diverse Indigenous peoples across Ontario whose focus will be on delivering broad and inclusive Indigenous cultural authenticity guidelines applicable to all aspects of business operations, engagements and practices. The committee will address challenges of Indigenous tourism development that are beyond the scope of ITO’s work and conduct research on relevant issues and topics, present and tackle pressing questions that cannot be answered by ITO and work to build consensus to drive the development of Indigenous cultural authenticity guidelines. All members will receive compensation.
Maracle, who travels all over the world to perform concerts, workshops and speaking engagements, was actually recruited by ITO for this position, and was asked to apply. Once Maracle expressed an interest in being involved, ITO voted to bring him aboard the committee.
“I feel that they really appreciated my ways and who I am as an Indigenous person,” Maracle said. “I think they’ve asked me to be a part of this committee because I have many years being involved in the pow wow trail, my culture and I choose to still reside on my Territory within my community of Tyendinaga; and I'm always talking to many different people of different cultures as well. I try my best to be a positive role model and ambassador of my people. I just want to continually try my very best to make a positive difference around here,” he added.
When he’s not carving stone, or writing music, conducting cultural workshops or tending to his business, Maracle can usually be found speaking about Indigenous culture or performing for audiences, whether it’s at a public event, private corporate event or a global event.
“Each time I am asked to share my cultural teachings, heritage and knowledge, I feel it’s a very special opportunity and I’m proud and honoured,” he said.
“I’ve spoken about our traditional music, how it’s medicine, and how it affects us as Mohawk people; why, when we sing and we pray and our mouths are open and we're chanting, we don't have to voice words,” he said. “It's our own convictions, our own interpretation when we sing and chant. It goes to Spirit World through our emotions and we're having a relationship, a conversation with the Creator that nobody else really knows or understands what we're doing. When we're sincere with our efforts when drumming and singing, in our mind the words are coming out, but they're not really words that humans can hear. They're words that the Creator feels from our Spirit.”
Gratitude for the Creator is an integral part of Indigenous cultures, Maracle said, adding that he gives thanks to the Creator, the one who created all things natural, daily. Not only that, but gives thanks to all the natural elements, even the bees, the water, the sun, the moon, the stars; everything has an integral relationship with him as a Haudenosaunee man.
“Mohawk Kanien’keha (culture and language dictates that) we always do an opening address before any gathering or meeting on our Territory,” Maracle said. “The words before all else must be spoken first at gatherings which acknowledges and gives thanks to everything: the sun, the moon, the stars, the universe, the Creator, the sky dwellers, the ones below the earth, the ones in the earth, the ones who have gone on before us, the ones that fly above us, the ones in the water, the plant life … All these things have to be given thanks to before we start business,” he said, adding that Mother Earth does not have unlimited resources, so it’s important to remember that and give thanks.
“That's the importance of my message when I go out to perform,” he said. “That's what I want visitors and tourists to experience when they come here, and to think to themselves ‘Holy, this is amazing … we come to a Nation of people that want to give thanks to everything first, we’d better start doing that as well.’ People are not taking that time to stop and be thankful for what has been provided to us on this beautiful earth.”
After centuries of abuse and having their cultures, customs, languages and identities stripped from them, Maracle says he can finally see positive change slowly happening for Indigenous people, in part due to Canada’s National Truth & Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.
“What I see is the drive and the want and the need,” he said. “It's a pretty lonely place in this world when you have only yourself to rely on. We’re silly to believe that the only thing that can guide us is ourselves. We can’t possibly have all the answers. There's a greater mystery out there in the world. Even the smartest man in the world still has room for more knowledge. I feel that we are really trying to put the old ways back into our youth today, encouraging them in our old ways, with the language, food sustainability and our longhouse ceremonies.
“Reconcili-action is what we're looking for,” he said. “I believe that the whole truth and reconciliation is something that we're all seeing and feeling now; we're seeing a movement of people trying to do their best to appreciate the values of Indigenous people and our ways in our culture. I think funding for the language programs and education should help put back in place the original languages for our people, and the original teachings. The teachings talk about how to raise your children and give them a good future."
Maracle came by his pride, fighting spirit and much of his knowledge honestly, from his father, the late Andrew Maracle, who escaped the notorious Indian residential school known as the Mush Hole.
“My Dad always told me -- and different elders told me -- to follow a man for a few days before you decide to take up his ways and his words, to follow him to see how he uses his own words and ways and his own actions and to determine that you want to act like that, just in case he's putting on a show, and not following his own advice,” Maracle said.
“My Dad said that the wise man and the derelict on the street both teach you: the wise man gives you things to apply to your path that really work to guide you and educate you and so does the guy laying on the street. He gives you just as much, he shows you what not to do, because you don't want to be in that position. So you're going to follow him and see all things he's not doing.”
Being named one of Ontario’s Knowledge Keepers means a lot to Maracle.
“I know (Indigenous Tourism Ontario) is focusing on Tourism,” he said. “but I want tourists coming from other countries to see that they've landed somewhere significantly different, to acknowledge our rich and diverse Indigenous ways of this Native land, our country through our stories, our food, our games, the sports we play. All of these things will excite people, and make them want to come visit here. (Being named to the committee) makes me want to even dig deeper to be a better Haudenosaunee person.”
As he discussed his people, his own children and his culture, Maracle bestowed a special honour on his interviewer on this day; a traditional smudging, which he noted isn’t usually a Mohawk tradition, but one many Indigenous cultures practice as a means of cleansing the soul or purifying people or places. Smudging involves the burning of the four sacred medicines, sage, sweetgrass, cedar and tobacco.
“I want you to leave from here feeling good and whole, that you’ve been on our beautiful Territory, a special moment in time visiting here, with sharing of our culture,” Maracle said as he prepared for the smudging. “I just want to share this with you because it's important to me for visitors to experience it, in how I educate people.”
Maracle recalled times in the past when he’s been asked to perform smudging ceremonies, along with playing his Iroquoian Flute to bless not only people, but buildings, homes and even land.
“You put your mind into that tobacco, you can close your eyes, open, whatever you want,” Maracle instructed. “And you can think about what you're thankful for and who you're thankful for, how to be more thankful or who you want to pray for if there's something in this world that needs prayer or needs to move forward, this is how we do it. We put our thoughts and energy into that because if you do a little something, you're taking the time right now, you're putting effort into your prayer.”
Smudging is a very common practice, Maracle said.
“Many Nations will take the time to smudge their food, make spirit plates, take the best part of your food, walk out and maybe put it on a piece of birch bark, send it off into the water for the ancestors or spirits who have passed, if there's anything that needs it there, set it in a tree if there's anything that needs it there, set in your backyard and if there's somebody that needs it they come and partake. That's showing that you're willing to give the best parts of you and what you have to offer.
Smoke forms and begins to fill the air as Maracle used his eagle feather to perform the ceremony.
“Take your hands and grab the smoke,” he encouraged. “Just grab the smoke like you're washing your hands,” he instructed. ”Pull it to your eyes so that you see the beauty around you, that Creator allowed you to have. Pull it to your mind, your third eye … to the top of your head, your ears that you use to hear laughter, or music. Pull it to your mouth to help speak kind words to others. Lift your feet, spin around, and from head to the toe, taking anything that's negative, and push it away.”
The eagle feather that Maracle used holds special meaning. Eagles, in general, hold special meaning in Indigenous culture.
“I receive eagle feathers everywhere I travel,” Maracle said. Sometimes they're just presented to me. Sometimes I ask for them. When you ask, you can either ask the Creator and hope that it just appears, or you can ask another person and hope that they will figure it out and get it for you.”
The one Maracle used in the smudging ceremony came to him when he was asked to perform a smudging ceremony to bless some land a couple had purchased on the East Coast.
“I called up a Mi'maq friend of mine, I knew she lived two hours away from where I was staying and I said ‘Hey, by any chance could you find me an eagle feather?’ Maracle recalled. “She asked what I needed it for and I told her I was asked to do a land ceremony.”
“Fifteen minutes later, she called back; she had talked to an elder in her community, they had an eagle feather for me. She met with the elder, then drove it to me. Without question, she did this for me. I really didn't want to go do the ceremony without it.”
“When you ask the Creator and it comes to you, you know it's sanctioned by the spirit world, you know it's a confirmation of your prayers and what you're doing. I thought it would just be a little bit more powerful to teach my non-Indigenous friends about our ways, to educate them was so important to me to share this with them.”
Maracle pointed to the feather before explaining its significance.
“When Peacemaker came, he took one arrow and he snapped it and he threw it to the side and he said ‘That's one Nation, that's one mind.’ Then he took six arrows and he put them together and he said ‘I can’t break it. I can’t break your spirit, your mind, your strength when they’re all held together.’ signifying the brotherhood of the league of the Haudenosaunee nations.
Maracle’s feather is held together with a tobacco tie and features a circular piece of carved bone, the circle signifying no beginning or end.
“We’re always going to circle back to the things that we leave behind in our life,” he explained.
At the stem of the feather is a little spot of blood.
“It’s not bright, it’s not white,” he said. “It’s creamy coloured, like when we come out of the womb. We can’t really see, but we know there is something out there. We start going through all these motions and moving around and then all of a sudden, you take that first breath and your eyes open up. Everything is big and bright; you’re seeing the world for the first time, all the images around you. That’s here,” he said, pointing to the eagle’s white stem.
“But when you start traveling up, you get into your teen years and it's supposed to be fun and carefree, we're supposed to be able to have fun and play, just like that looks fun when it moves in the breeze,” he said, moving up the feather, which features neat feathers from bottom to top. “I was taught that as we travel up here, we get into our 20s and our 30s or 40s and then on the way 50s midway, then we start getting up here around borrowed time,” he said as he moved his fingers further up the feathers toward the tip.
“The path, you can see, gets a little dark. This is us. As Indigenous people, we're trying to stay on that path, but our vision starts to falter, getting glasses so you can see and just going to ceremonies more to keep our minds good because when we get up here, we turn into Elders and we try our best to continue up the stem with all our teachings and wisdom.”
Suddenly, Maracle messes the feathers up, making them look unkempt and spaced out.
“We may fall off our path and get ruffled feathers, we fall off,” he said. “This is teaching us here that if we fall off our good path, all of a sudden things start happening, you could be struggling and you need to try and get back on your good path he said, running the feather between his fingers and neatly restoring it to its perfect natural look. “And everything starts to fall back into place. You need to rely on your ancestors and the beautiful teachings to help you get back on the path of healing and self-respect, honesty.
The eagle is synonymous with the spirit world, Maracle said.
“At the very tip of this feather, you will usually find a fine wisp of hair,” he said, pointing. “That's the umbilical cord to the spirit world. When we hold that up, it connects us to our ancestors. The eagle is known as the messenger bird to the spirit world. He takes the prayers of the people, travels with the prayers to Creator, and then returns with our message from Creator when we need them the most. And he'll show himself to us in the sky, at strategic times in our lives when we need that confirmation. So it's very important, the eagle feather, and people always ask why the eagle feathers adorn our headdresses and different things. This is why.”
Maracle hopes that when his time in this world is complete, he’s remembered for leaving behind meaningful music, heart-felt messages and maybe a sculpture or two.
“In my sculptures, music and poetry I work hard to honour Creation, our elders, our people and our way of life,” he said. “That’s what I want to leave behind. I am currently working on monuments in conjunction with Research Casting International, so leaving behind big sculpted monuments located in various areas of Canada depicting and honouring various Indigenous nations. We see statues all over the Canada of non-Indigenous leaders who colonized our land, but we need to have monuments of our original people of the land, and our ways of life for all visitors who come to North America, Turtle Island as we call it.
In the meantime, Maracle is happy to impart his knowledge wherever and whenever he can. And he has no plans to ever stop learning himself. “I still enjoy learning,” he said. “I just learned this morning when listening to an elder. The elder spoke about a medicine his mother would make.
“He said his Mom would send his brothers and sisters out to get red willow tree branches and they'd strip them down and pull off all the bark. They boiled that down into a tea and all the kids would have to drink that.”
A hole was then dug facing the west, where the sun was setting. Eventually, the tea would be thrown up after it grabbed up all the toxins in their bodies.
“It would clean their bodies out,” Maracle said. “They started giving this medicine to sports players before a game or competition. And they're still practicing that today.”
It isn’t lost on Maracle that he, too, will one day be that elder, sharing stories and knowledge. But why wait? He offers up one tale to his interviewer to wrap up their chat.
“I’ll tell you one story about the longhouse long ago,” he offered.
“There were these dogs who went to the longhouse before any of us went,” he explained. “The dogs would go to hold a meeting and they could never get anything accomplished during the gatherings because the dogs couldn’t stop admiring their own tails. ‘Look at my tail,’ ‘Oh look at him, he thinks he's so great,’ ‘She thinks she's better than us because of her tail is nice and fluffy,’ ‘Oh, look at that dog’s long and curly tail, it twists just right.’ They all fought over whose was best and nothing was ever accomplished,” Maracle said.
“So finally one of the leaders stood up and he said ‘We're never getting anything done or accomplished before declaring that from now on, I'm going to make a resolution that everybody leaves their tails outside the door,’ ” he continued.
“So it was going great. Ceremonies were happening, everybody was getting along, nobody was better than anybody else, and they were all dancing and stoking the fire to pray to the ashes.
“The fire got out of control, and the sparks spilled out onto the floor of the longhouse, under a couple of benches and the place caught on fire,” Maracle explained.
“So all the dogs were running out the door and screaming, grabbing tails off the side of the building and shoving them on frantically.
Suddenly, Maracle said, the dogs were all standing in the field, confused, devastated that the longhouse was no more, before they began to notice they weren’t wearing the right tails. They began sniffing one another in a bid to locate their proper tails.
“To this day, that’s why dogs sniff each other's behind. They’re actually looking for their long lost tail.” he laughed.
David R. Maracle. Musician. Artist. Storyteller. And now, Knowledge Keeper.
