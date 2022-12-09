HURON-PERTH – The recent announcement by the Ontario government to introduce Bill 23, despite many municipalities voicing their opposition, has created a backlash from local politicians, CAOs and conservation authorities.
Bill 23, better known as the Build More Homes Faster Act, proposed several changes to legislation aimed at addressing the housing crisis in Ontario.
“For too many Ontarians, including young people, newcomers, and seniors, finding the right home is still too challenging. This is not just a big-city crisis: the housing supply shortage affects all Ontarians, including rural, urban and suburban, north and south, young and old,” said Steve Clark, Ontario’s minister of municipal affairs and housing, in a media release.
The provincial government has set a target of seeing 1.5 million homes built over the next decade. The legislative changes will cut “delays and red tape” to accomplish this, said Clark.
Bill 23 removes exclusionary zoning, which allows three units to be built on a typical single detached home lot. It is said that it will mitigate lengthy approval and development charges.
The More Homes Built Faster Act’s plan includes 50 actions that address the housing crisis by reducing government fees and developmental approval delays. Some of these actions include:
- freezing and reducing government fees to support the construction of new homes and reduce the costs of housing, particularly affordable and not-for-profit housing, inclusionary zoning units and purpose-built rentals;
- creating a new attainable housing program to drive the development of housing across all regions of Ontario;
- increasing the Non-Resident Speculation Tax to 25 per cent (the province says this is the highest rate in Canada), effective Oct. 25, to deter non-resident investors from speculating on the province’s housing market; and
- protecting new home buyers by increasing consumer protection measures and consulting on ways to help more renters become homeowners.
Bill 23 works in tandem with the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, passed in the fall, “which gives the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa more powers to work effectively with the province to reduce timelines for development, standardize processes and address local barriers to increasing the supply of housing,” stated the Ontario Newsroom website.
While everyone, from politicians in every party to the everyday Joe, agree that something needs to be done, what is the impact of accelerated development?
Ontario is expected to expand by more than two million residents in the next 10 years, with 70 per cent of this growth being in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region. This includes an expanse from Peterborough to Waterloo and Niagara to Orillia.
What Bill 23 means to conservation authorities
The More Homes Built Faster Act hits conservation authorities hard.
Jennifer Stephens, general manager/secretary-treasurer of the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority, says the bill “moves the province backwards and creates gaps in the protection of the environment.”
“Development has not occurred in certain areas strategically as they are not able to safely sup-port development. If conservation authorities are not involved in issuing permits to protect against flooding and erosion, development is very likely to be seen in unsuitable locations, put-ting people and property at risk,” said Stephens.
Further, Stephens explained that conservation authorities provide valuable perspective, as conservation authorities were created on a watershed basis.
“Our local communities have experienced the consequences of water mismanagement firsthand,” she said. “Reducing conservation authorities’ ability to manage things such as run-off and setbacks from water is not responsible planning.”
Stephens says Saugeen Valley understands the housing crisis in Ontario, but wants to “support a calculated approach to development that respects the environment and the people in it.”
Overall, Stephens states that “to reduce conservation authorities’ involvement in the planning process when the environment is our area of expertise is short-sighted.”
Midwestern Newspapers reached out to Maitland Conservation for comment on this story, but did not receive one before publication.
What Bill 23 means to municipalities
North Perth CAO Kriss Snell told Midwestern Newspapers he believes “Bill 23 may not have the positive impact that province expects.”
“(The bill) doesn’t guarantee any of the new housing projects will be affordable or attainable,” said Snell. “The Municipality of North Perth is looking for new housing that is attainable for our young people and employees working in North Perth.”
The North Perth CAO noted Bill 23 eliminates some of the charges that developers currently pay toward housing, in turn eliminating millions of dollars that municipalities rely on to support growth.
“These changes will also have an impact on municipal housing programs and thus dramatically reducing municipal affordable housing efforts,” said Snell.
Speaking on development charges, Snell said these charges are designed to help municipalities pay for a portion of the capital infrastructure costs associated with supporting new growth. With the removal of these charges, Snell anticipates additional pressure will be put on property taxes and water/sewer rates to pay for new infrastructure.
“Property taxes and user fees are established to fund and sustain projects and programs that communities currently use and need,” he said. “Growth will no longer pay for growth.
“Without additional funding from the province to offset this loss of revenue, municipalities will have little option but to put these costs back on the tax-payer. Adding more costs to existing property owners will increase their costs and could negatively impact current home owners, who may already be struggling with rising interest rates, to keep their current housing affordable.”
Dwayne Evans, North Huron’s CAO, told Midwestern Newspapers he shared some of the same concerns, and mentioned that Bill 23 will remove some of the township’s ability to regulate properties.
“It is anticipated we will receive fewer site plan control applications for residential development, as Bill 23 exempts site plan control for development with no more than 10 residential units,” said Evans.
“The current North Huron Site Plan Control Bylaw requires site plan control applications for residential development with four or more residential units or triplexes. North Huron will have less ability to regulate exterior design for development via Site Plan Control applications. However, it is expected the Residential Intensification Guidelines will be a useful resource for developers and builders.”
Evans also spoke of Bill 23’s restrictions on appeals by members of the public for minor variance or consent applications to the Ontario Land Tribunal. He says comments from the public will have to be received earlier in the process. However, with the bill also removing the requirement for a public meeting for plan of subdivision applications, this could be difficult.
What First Nations are saying about Bill 23
The Chiefs of Ontario have also spoken out about their opposition to Bill 23.
“The Government of Ontario’s tabling of Bill 23 is a blatant violation of First Nations’ inherent, domestic, and international rights over their ancestral and traditional territories,” said Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare. “Bill 23 will inevitably harm Ontario’s environmental heritage and weaken land and water environmental protection.”
Hare further stated, “First Nations have been given no opportunity, nor the adequate capacity to be consulted regarding the tabling of Bill 23 and its significant changes to Ontario’s legislative and policy landscapes. It is deeply concerning to the Chiefs of Ontario that the mandate of the Indigenous Affairs Ontario (IAO) office, which is to ensure collaboration amongst ministries engaging and consulting with First Nations on policy and legislative changes, continues to be unfulfilled.
“Unilateral legislative and administrative changes within Bill 23 without consultation or engagement with First Nations are unacceptable and an abuse of power. The unprecedented steps taken by the Government of Ontario violate existing Treaties, and their will to systemically sell off resources will have dire consequences for First Nations and future generations.”
Local protest
On Dec. 3, a group of around 50 people took part in a rally in Blyth to voice their opposition to Bill 23 and the proposed removal of lands from the Ontario Greenbelt.
The rally was held in front of Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson’s office.
Organizers say five environmental organizations from neighbouring communities were represented at the rally, “signalling a new level of cooperation among environmental groups in southwestern Ontario.”
Local farmer Tony McQuail addressed the crowd, reminding everyone that we “hold the land in trust for future generations.”
McQuail also cited a passage from his granddaughter’s favourite book, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get bet-ter. It’s not.”
It’s a simple message, he said, but one that doesn’t seem to be heard at Queen’s Park.
“We chose to join this rally because Lisa Thompson is the minister of agriculture,” said Sharon Collingwood, member of Perth County Sustainability. “You’ve heard how cities are protesting the damage that will result from Bill 23, but let’s remember that farmers are up in arms about this legislation. The attack on the Greenbelt resonates here as well, and all this legislation directly affects the security of Ontario farmland.”
According to a Nov. 28 letter jointly-written by the Christian Farmers Federation, Ontario Federation of Agriculture and National Farmers Union – all of whom are against Bill 23 – Ontario is losing 319 acres of farmland per day as a result of development.
Minister sends letter to AMO
On Nov. 30, Clark sent a letter to Colin Best, president of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), in response to AMO’s opposition of Bill 23. Clark’s letter focused on criticism around the ability of municipalities to fund infrastructure and services to enable housing.
“The central intention of Bill 23 is to build more homes that are attainable for our growing population by discounting and exempting municipal fees and taxes for affordable, non-profit and purpose-built rental housing, and new homebuyers who otherwise face these significant costs,” wrote Clark.
“For example, municipal fees and taxes currently add an average of $116,900 to the cost of a single-family home in the Greater Toronto Area before a single shovel is in the ground. That’s the size of a down payment for many families, and puts the dream of homeownership out of reach for thousands of Ontarians.”
Added Clark, “I know that you and your membership share our goal of building communities that are welcoming to all residents, including new Canadians – towns and cities where everyone can have a place to call home and the dream of home ownership is kept alive. That is why our decision to rein in unsustainable and out-of-control municipal fees on new homebuyers is the right thing to do, and that is why our position on Bill 23 will not waver.”
The minister also suggested that municipalities would see “no funding shortfall for housing enabling infrastructure as a result of Bill 23, provided municipalities achieve and exceed their housing pledge levels and growth targets.”
How that funding would be attained was not made clear in Clark’s letter.