Tidying up the community is always a good idea, but for Earth Month this year, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Waste Management Department is sweetening the pot just a little bit.
The month-long challenge is giving community members who care about the earth a chance to step up and possibly win some cool prizes along the way, an MCK statement announced last week.
How can you get involved?
Check out the Kahnawake Dumping Tracker, which can be found by typing ‘Kahnawake Dumping Tracker’ into a search engine and clicking on the link.
Once there, you can fill out the form, find an area you think needs to be cleaned, or, you can select an area on the digital map of the community.
Then, take before-and-after photos of the area you cleaned and upload them to the tracker, and then send them send them to the waste-management team’s Facebook inbox @Recyclinginkahnawake, or email them to Wastemanagement@mck.ca.
‘Keeping Mother Earth clean was never so much fun,’ an MCK statement said.
Participants will be entered into a draw for a chance to win such prizes as a kayak, a stand-up paddleboard, locally designed skateboards and Shop Kahnawake gift certificates.
Prizes will be drawn May 1.