Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Garden Tour, presented by the Medicine Hat and District Horticultural Society. The tour will be held Sunday, July 16 and includes eight gardens, seven in Medicine Hat and one in Dunmore. It is a self-guided tour and those with tickets can visit the gardens between noon and 5 p.m. on the designated day.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 each from Blondies Gift & Garden, Windmill Garden Centre, Tourist Information on Gehring Road, Redcliff Public Library and Suntaira Growers Inc. in Redcliff.
Each garden on the tour represents different soils and microclimates, giving people an opportunity to see the variety of gardens within the area.
The houses on the tour are easy to spot once participants get close. There is a sign on the front lawn and a society volunteer will be at the front of the house to mark tickets. Homeowners will be available to answer questions any visitors might have.
The society has been running the garden tours since 1992 and it’s only rained once. Last year it was sunny and hot and those attending are asked not to bring dogs to the properties. Many of the houses had refreshments set up for visitors last year to help stave off dehydration.
The evening before, by special invitation, Horticultural Society volunteers, the eight homeowners on the garden tour and other guests are invited for a pre-tour so none have to miss out on the event.
For updates and information, go to http://www.medhathort.ca, or check out their Facebook or Twitter pages on @hort_hat.