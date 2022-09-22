With less than two weeks remaining, the committee raising funds to purchase land for a new regional park in Krestova is getting up to speed quickly.
Individuals, organizations and businesses are being urged to move fast to donate to the project.
“We are looking for large corporate sponsors that are willing to get behind preserving a significant and well-used natural recreational parcel of land by the local community and beyond,” fundraising lead Lisa Parfiniuk wrote in a letter to potential philanthropists.
Residents of Krestova, a community along Pass Creek in the south Slocan Valley, are trying to save a 134-acre property from being sold. It has been used informally for decades by the community, but the owners now plan to sell.
“This land in Krestova has a vast and established network of trails, direct access to Crown land, unique geography and diverse plant and animal species,” the fundraising brochure says. “It bears significant historical meaning to Doukhobor communities.”
But saving the property from sale will require a tremendous fundraising effort. The RDCK and a private donor have chipped in nearly $400,000 already, but about half a million dollars still needs to be raised, by October 6.
‘Save Krestova Park’ Committee Chair John Bullock says with no time to lose, the 19-person committee has published and distributed a fundraising information brochure, organized a community fundraiser, and is approaching large-company investors to support the final fundraising drive.
A GoFundMe account has been set up, and they’ve also received $25,000 in individual donations, some large, and some small.
“Our largest donation at the booth on our first day was $4,000 from Dan Rywaczuk from Fair Realty,” says Bullock. “So far, our committee members alone have pledged their time and more than $12,000.”
The committee has also received in-kind support and items for an upcoming silent auction.
“To date, more than 25 companies have donated or offered to provide us with items, such as snowmobile rentals, septic services, horseback trail-riding and even specialty batches of borscht,” says Bullock.
A fundraiser – including the silent auction and bake sale – will be held at the Crescent Valley Community Hall on Sunday, October 2 from 10 am to 4 pm.
For more information about the fundraising effort, contact John Bullock at johnnywbullock@gmail.com or 778-454-3318.
To donate or pledge, you can visit the Save Krestova Park information booth during recycling hours in the Crescent Valley Hall parking lot. Or donors can go directly to any Kootenay Savings branch and make a deposit into The Krestova Park Fund account #1718790. Donors can also transfer funds by email on the KSCU website or donate to that account by phone (1-800-665-5728).
All donations of $50 or more will receive a charitable receipt from the RDCK once the real estate transaction is confirmed. If for some reason the conditions of the sale are not fulfilled, all receipted donations will be returned to the donors. Unreceipted donations and all income from the silent auction and sale on October 2 will be forwarded to the Sequoia School (if the sale of the property does not close) to create a bursary to support students taking their next career steps after graduation.