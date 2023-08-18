Geotechnical engineers have now deemed Miette Road to be stable enough for vehicle traffic.
This gives Parks Canada the green light to reopen the nearly 15 kilometres of the winding route that has been closed for two months.
It was closed as a result of a late spring snowstorm that occurred on June 19. Since then, the road has been barricaded off after the entrance to the Miette Campground.
Parks Canada is currently engaging the services of a contractor that can complete the work required for safe single-lane traffic use.
“Safety is the top priority for Parks Canada,” said Mitchell Heighway, asset manager for Jasper National Park.
“We recognize this situation continues to impact visitors’ travel plans and is difficult for businesses and their staff. Parks Canada is working diligently to provide safe and secure short-term access on Miette Road and are parallelly working on the long-term rerouting of Miette Road to provide full capacity access to the area.”
That reopening is anticipated to occur before the end of August.
The June 19 storm system dropped more than 100 mm of rain and 55 cm of snow, wreaking much damage across the municipality and throughout Jasper National Park.
Miette Road experienced hundreds of downed trees and a mudslide that resulted in a washout of a portion of the road. Parks Canada aided many campers and travellers who had become stranded above the washout.
The area closure order put in place has meant that no traffic has been allowed up to or down from Miette Hot Springs.
Some rerouting will be required for traffic to pass safely once it has reopened. There will be automated traffic lights to direct vehicles in single-lane alternating traffic format.
People are asked to please obey the reduced speed limits and follow the directions of traffic control equipment. Those who hope to travel up Miette Road can check 511 Alberta for up-to-date road conditions and status.
Parks Canada says that its goal is to reopen the Miette Hot Springs before the September long weekend (starting on Friday, Sept. 1) or sooner if possible.
Opening dates and hours are yet to be determined and an update will be shared before the end of August, it advised, noting that this schedule is working off of a proposed timeline that is subject to change as construction and circumstances progress.
Parks Canada added that it is also in close communication with all businesses affected by the Miette Road situation to provide updates.