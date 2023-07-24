At their meeting on Wednesday, Rocanville Town Council discussed having the former recreation assistant position serve as the Economic Development Advisor for the town, in addition to being the recreation assistant.
Although the position has not been posted yet, the town discussed having the role be a key part to helping the community grow economically.
“There’s a need for growth in Rocanville and somebody to focus on it,” said CAO Tanya Strandlund, about why the town decided on the new role.
Council is still working on the details of the role, and will advertise it by the end of the month.
The RM of Rocanville asked council if the RM could take full ownership of an old fire truck, as they wish to use it for public enjoyment.
Because the Town of Rocanville owned a percentage of the fire truck and the RM owned the other portion, the RM requested if they could take full ownership of the truck in case they needed to do any repairs on it in the future.
The 1971 fire truck will now be used for parades, public events, for the museum and other public activities.
Council discussed tentatively repaving the following areas in town:
The 100 block of Alexander Street
Qu’Appelle Avenue from Edmonton Street to Carlton Street
CAO Tanya Strandlund informed council that the top floor of the Recreation Centre will be open to local groups and committees in town as a work space and storage room, and will not be open to the public to rent.
“A lot of different groups in town, the dance group has some equipment up there, the pool committee has some stuff up there, grad has stored stuff up there,” she said.
“The idea is they can use it to make their posters or organize their events, create their centre pieces and have them in a safe space.”
Council discussed applying for the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) to use it for the back-up generator at the town’s Water Treatment Plant.
The town has used the grant to help repair the retention pond pump in the past, and said it would be of use for another town project. Council approved sending in a strategy plan for the CCBF grant.
Council passed a motion to have their next council meetings for on August 2 and August 23.