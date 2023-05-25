The Hope Bridges Society has been selected among five organizations to be a finalist for the Growing Home with BASF contest.
Having been selected as a finalist, the Hope Bridges Society is now seeking community votes for their chance to receive a $25,000 prize.
“The contest was open to community organizations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and all nominations were during April. Now we have gotten to the Top 5 in Alberta,” explained Janice Littlefair, Hope Bridges Society coordinator. “Hope Bridges was nominated by community members and we were not actually aware of this until we found out that we were in the top five.”
Nominations for the contest were judged based on criteria including alignment to Canadian agriculture and alignment to BASF’s values of building safe and healthy communities, diversity, equity, inclusion, and/or developing future leaders in agriculture.
Littlefair explained should the Hope Bridges Society be successful in receiving the $25,000 prize, the money will go towards maintaining their local music and arts programming at little or no cost to participants in Strathmore and Wheatland County.
“Our music discovery class is open to all adults, all with diverse needs. The class is with a music therapist and the program encourages social interactions and connection while making music. Participants work on their music knowledge and develop skills through singing, or movement or instruments of play,” she said. “The other big one we have going right now is our moving and grooving class, which is through a dance movement therapist. That class is all about accessible dance and movement, and feeling good in your own body. It is not about getting certain steps down or looking correct, just about how you are feeling and your overall wellness.”
Littlefair added generally, there are between 15 and 20 participants per class, with two to three classes running every week.
Per their own description, the Hope Bridges Society is a non-profit organization based in Strathmore and Wheatland County that facilitates the connection of community members through inclusive music, movement and art programs with a focus on adults who experience isolation.
Voting for the finalists is live and can be accessed through the BASF website. Voting officially launched May 15 and is running until May 31. The winners will be announced June 12.
The Hope Bridges Society is joined as a finalist by the Irvine School Agriculture Discovery Centre, Marwayne Fire and Rescue, Tofield Agricultural Society, and Rosalind Recreation Association.