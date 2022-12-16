Ten community organizations sent their best to a special meeting of the Tiny Township committee of the whole recently, with requests for funding and various support within the 2023 budget for the municipality.
As part of the budget considerations and with a long day ahead, finance director Haley Leblond allotted that each presentation would get five minutes to state their case; almost all went beyond ten minutes before council prompted further questions.
“It’s important to note,” Leblond shared, “that any of the partner organizations that we supported in 2022, we’ve already built into the budget at the same level of funding. If their request is higher than that, we’ve put a placeholder in our funding gap.”
From the Huronia Airport Commission, manager Zachery Premate and community representative Roy Ellis stated their ask of roughly $76,000 ($31,900 operating, $44,000 capital) based on the purchase of new snow removal equipment, salaries and maintenance. Although the Huronia Airport CYEE is located within Tiny, the township only contributes 22% to costs with co-owners Penetanguishene (28%) and Midland (50%) paying the rest.
Coun. Dave Brunelle asked if the Upper Canada Open Aerobatics competition which was held in 2022 would be open to the public in future years, with Premate marking that down for consideration.
Culture Alliance in the Heart of Georgian Bay was represented by board chair Michel Payment, who highlighted the contribution by the five North Simcoe communities including Tay Township and Beausoleil First Nation, while explaining how plans for interactive web-based storytelling was reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their $10,000 request with support for part-time staff and a summer student was dutifully logged.
The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation with executive director Nicole Kraftscik and GBGH from CEO Matthew Lawson shared the accomplishments of what local contributions have provided for the regional hospital. They asked for $80,000 over the next four years from Tiny to support their equipment and impact fund, consisting of a central monitoring system, hematology analyzer and ultrasound table and probes.
Council members were surprised to discover that the province pays for 90% of the “bricks and mortar” of the hospital, but capital equipment is 100% reliant on local fundraising. Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins showed surprise and thanked the presenters for the enlightenment, with Mayor David Evans equally surprised, echoing the statement.
Georgian Bay Physician Recruitment specialist Shannon Laurin and chair Dr. Jeff Golisky pitched their request for $12,000 to attract and retain valuable physicians to the region; the excess $2,000 (from $10,000 in 2022) was added to the funding gap for later consideration. External to the meeting, council members spoke to several independent people in the community who had relevant medical skills but were hampered by strict standards in getting licensed within Ontario.
Allex Laurin, marketing director from the Economic Development Corporation of North Simcoe (EDCNS), provided a cash-flow spreadsheet to the municipality to show where their $87,000 request would be allocated if approved in 2023. Changes to the board of directors along with an upcoming strategic plan were shared to Tiny council, along with the assurance that key performance indicators would also be coming in the new year.
The Severn Sound Environmental Association (SSEA), a rare non-conservation authority in Ontario dutifully serving eight joint municipalities, was presented by executive director Julie Cayley whose ask of $220,000 from Tiny included an overall dynamic increase of $36,000 from 2022 with some projects being completed while others were added.
Coun. Steffen Walma batted for the SSEA regarding a pay equity and pay compensation review – an operational cost funded through reserves – which Tiny CAO Robert Lamb also stated was a “dangerous practice”. A recommendation was put forward to work on a “smoothing plan” by the township as an initiative for the other seven joint municipalities to consider, which would control “a gap now, versus a huge gap next year” according to Walma.
Other requests included transportation services Wheels 4 Wheels ($5,000 request) and Community Reach ($6,500); Busk ‘til Dusk ($4,000 and a municipal parking space at Balm Beach); and the Georgian Bay Great Lakes Foundation ($10,000 and a letter of support).
With the in-person requests concluded, further discussion of the draft 2023 budget continued for the members of Tiny council and staff throughout the day.
The next planning session for the draft 2023 budget will occur during the January 25 special committee of the whole.
The draft 2023 budget overview with additional information can be found on the agenda through the township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.