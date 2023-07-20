For over 60 years, resident of and visitors to Minnedosa have looked forward to the summer months and the Minnedosa Fun Fest, which used to be known as the Manitoba Annual Farmers’ Festival. This year, the event takes place on Aug. 18-20, with three days full of activities for all ages and activity levels.
Krista Powell and Lisa Buchanan have organized Minnedosa Fun Fest for about 10 years. The event planners also own Gold Leaf Boutique, a shop which offers local products, eco-friendly items, pet supplies and more.
“We actually started with Gold Leaf Events, which is our event planning company. We do a lot of craft sales and markets and other sort of events like that, and then we also do event décor,” Powell said.
Last summer was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that Powell and Buchanan were able to put on Minnedosa Fun Fest, and although the event was a success, event planning in a post-pandemic world was not without its challenges.
“We didn’t have as much funding as usual. We didn’t know if it was going to go ahead or not, so we didn’t want to ask everyone for money and then not put anything on,” Powell said.
This year, however, has been different. With all pandemic restrictions completely gone, Powell and Buchanan have had a lot more freedom to plan a Minnedosa Fun Fest that hearkens back to the size and scale of pre-pandemic times. This included funding proposals to more businesses than last year.
“We’ve got a lot more funding to cover the costs,” Powell said.
Buchanan hopes that this year’s Fun Fest will bring a lot of people to the area to see not only what the festival has to offer but what the community of Minnedosa, located 52 kilometres of Brandon, does as well. The multitude of events during the three-day weekend have plenty to offer to even the most discerning of visitors.
People who have ties to the area often plan their homecoming events around Fun Fest, Buchanan said.
“There’s just so many events. People are spread out all over town. The campgrounds are usually full. There’s usually reunions, whether it’s high school or family reunions,” said Buchanan, who estimates at least 1,000 visitors will come to the community for Fun Fest.
Town of Minnedosa Coun. Grant Butler is eager to see the new activities added to the Fun Fest lineup this year.
“I think everybody is looking forward to it,” Butler said. “It’s a great weekend.”
Highlights of Friday, Aug. 18’s activities include kids’ bicycle decorating, the kids’ parade, a barbecue from Heritage Co-op, glow bowling, movies at the Minnedosa 50+ Centre, a farmer’s market, and a golf tournament.
The next day activities begin with the Minnedosa Lions pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Thar day, attendees will get the chance to take in a street market, another barbecue, another parade, a free family fun zone with bouncy castles and more, a car show put on by Valley Cruizers, a touch-a-truck at the Minnedosa Ag Grounds, beer gardens, a social and more.
On the last day of the event, Aug. 20, the Fun Fest brunch buffet runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Minnedosa Golf & Country Club. Later on, Heritage Days will be held at Minnedosa’s Heritage Village, and a baking contest will round out this year’s events.
For more information on these and other Fun Fest events, visit the Minnedosa Fun Fest Facebook page or stop in at Gold Leaf Boutique, located within the Boho Soul Market at 66 Main Street in Minnedosa.