About 30 Rosslyn village households whose water supply remains contaminated with “high” arsenic levels may have to wait at least a few more months before learning how the problem may be fixed, their mayor says.
“We’re hopeful that, by this fall, we will have some direction on how to deal with the contamination,” Oliver-Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis said Thursday.
Rosslyn, which is part of Oliver Paipoonge, contains a subdivision that gets its drinking from a communal-well system that includes chlorination.
As recently as the end of 2022, the village’s water plant was found “to be producing good quality water” following a regular system inspection.
“Treated water samples at the plant and in the distribution system were shown to be free of bacteriological contaminants,” said the inspection report.
That situation dramatically changed in early March this year when “high levels” of arsenic were found in a sample.
A Thunder Bay District Health Unit advisory warned the water “is not to be consumed, even if it is boiled.”
The municipality has been providing bottled water to affected Rosslyn residents ever since at a cost of about $4,000 per month.
It’s not unusual for well-based drinking water systems to be found with elevated arsenic levels.
An update about the Rosslyn situation provided by the municipality in May noted that Ontario’s Walkerton Clean Water Centre (WCWC) “has had success with removing arsenic from communal well water systems.”
The centre is conducting a pilot project to determine options that could improve the Rosslyn water plant’s ability to filter out contaminants, including “a full scale treatment system.”
If that option “was determined to be feasible and effective, the municipality could explore having a full scale treatment system designed and constructed,” the municipal update said.
How much it would cost isn’t yet known.
“Council will need to grapple with financing as cost forecasts become available,” the update said.
On Thursday, Oliver Paipoonge chief administrator Wayne Hanchard said possible solutions to fixing Rosslyn’s water are still a work-in-progress.
“At this time we do not know whether we need a new (water treatment) building or an addition to the existing building,” he said.
“Once the pilot project is completed and the results provide treatment options, we should be in a position to know.”
Meanwhile, a separate $938,000 project to replace 50-year-old water pipes in Rosslyn and reconstruct and re-pave streets impacted by the work is ongoing, Kloosterhuis said.
The municipality’s share is about $250,000.