Marc Darby is a believer in a person’s right to peacefully enjoy their property.
And protecting Mono’s natural environment and its waterways will ensure much enjoyment for many years to come. In fact, that’s one of the reasons Darby decided to put his name on the ballot in the Oct. 24 municipal election.
Darby has lived in Mono for 31 years. He recently cooled the jets on a 47-year career as an Air Canada pilot and retired from the airline as a captain.
Having volunteered on many community projects over the years, Darby said he’s well versed in the issues that concern the town’s residents.
“I now have the time to serve on Mono council,” he said. “I have made a point of keeping current and engaged with council and with Mono issues. I want to be a positive, open, and approachable representative for taxpayers and residents.
“While we are enjoying the achievements of our predecessors, it is important for me to give back to the community by continuously striving to improve the lifestyle of our residents.”
Residing in an area of mixed rural and urban residents allows rare insight to understand the various concerns of the different groups, he said.
Mono residents are concerned about bylaw enforcement, road conditions, getting high-speed internet access, the impacts and restoration of gravel pits, increased recreation opportunities, traffic safety, protecting natural resources, support for farmers and local businesses, and ensuring future growth.
Darby’s platform has five planks: respect, protection, preservation, communication, and bylaws.
“I have been a strong advocate for respecting residents’ rights to peacefully enjoy their property, as well as protecting and preserving our natural heritage areas and water resources,” he said.
Respecting the natural environment means reducing our carbon footprint to help slow climate change. It means promoting activities that minimize our negative impact on the environment.
“I’d also like to see more accessible citizen engagement and open lines of communication to council members,” he said. “I'd like to bring an open and progressive perspective, a strong voice to local governance, and a willingness to make decisions with public consultation and community outreach.”
-30-