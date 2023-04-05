The Town of The Blue Mountains will hold a public meeting about changes proposed to its planning bylaws as a result of new provincial legislation.
At its committee of the whole meeting on April 4, council approved a staff report that recommended a public meeting about proposed changes to the town’s planning policies caused by the province’s Bills 109 and 23.
In an effort to speed up the planning and development process, the province implemented the two bills in 2022. As a result, the town is contemplating changes to a number of its bylaws related to planning, which triggers a public meeting to gather input from the community.
The town's director of planning and development services, Adam Smith, said the province wants tighter timelines for planning reviews and quicker decision-making process by municipalities as it seeks to have more housing built across Ontario.
Smith said “in essence” Bill 109 is “targeting the timing of planning reviews” while Bill 23 is “targeting the scope of reviews.”
Smith said town staff envision that a number of amendments to town planning bylaws will be required including:
1 - Bylaw 2021-61, detailing certain delegation of powers and duties by the municipality
2 - Bylaw 2010-57, a bylaw to establish a site plan control area
3 - Bylaw 2009-55, a bylaw to require applicants to consult with the corporation of the Town of The Blue Mountains prior to submission of a development application
4 - Bylaw 2003-31, a bylaw to require the conveyance of land for park or other public recreational purposes to the municipality as a condition of development or redevelopment
Mayor Andrea Matrosovs said the changes were a reminder of the role municipalities play in government.
“We are creatures of the province,” said Matrosovs, who requested that at the public meeting staff clearly explain to local residents why the changes were being considered. “Our intent is to make sure our black and white on paper (policies) line up with what we need to follow. This is not a public meeting about changing our direction. The direction has already been set by the province.”
Coun. Alex Maxwell also noted that other agencies involved in the planning process would have to make adjustments and changes. In response, Smith said Maxwell was correct.
“There are some changes that will be required on the part of proponents and applicants,” he said.
Smith also noted that amendments to the town’s official plan and zoning bylaw will also be required due to the two bills, however, he said those processes are separate and distinct under the Planning Act.
The date of the public meeting will be announced in the near future.