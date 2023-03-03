My last iron job was in 2004 in Sorel. That was when I was having problems with my lower hernia. I had to have surgery.
I remember talking to my doctor and he asked me what kind of work I do. I said, “Ironwork.”
He says, “I bet all the tools and everything you use is heavy. I would recommend to try to get into something else.”
And of course, I don’t have a college degree. And as a matter of fact, I never even finished high school.
Because I speak the language pretty good, I can read and write half decent, my wife and I thought I could go to the Education Centre to try to get a post there.
It was the late Eddie Cross who was the executive director of the Kahnawake Education Centre. I knew him from school, so we got along good.
So we sat down and I explained my situation.
Well, he says, “You don’t have the formal education but we could use a teacher assistant at Karonhianónhnha. Would you be open to donating your time at first and maybe we can work something out?”
So I did some volunteering and I kind of got accustomed. The kids got used to me and I enjoyed it. They called me by my Mohawk name, “Atonnion” and talked to me in Mohawk. I hear that and I almost get sentimental.
In January, a teacher asked me if I would be willing to take her class because she was gone for two-three days.
I said, “Sure!”
From there on, I was on the payroll.
*
Né:ne ohna’kénhkha’ tewatio’tèn:’en ne karistà:ke 2004 shiiohserò:ten’ Sorel nón:we. Eh tho shontakahá:wi wa’tewake’nikonhrhá:ren khsiahòn:takon. Ó:nen’k tsi wa’ontia’tà:rene’.
Kè:iahre’ sha’teionkeníhthare ne ratétsen’ts, wahakeri’wanón:tonhse’ oh niwatio’tenhserò:ten’. Wa’kì:ron’, “Karistà:ke watió’te”.
Wahèn:ron’. “Á:kehre’k tsi iókste akwé:kon tsi nahò:ten’ sátstha’. Akì:ron’ ki’ nì:’i iánere’ ó:ia nahò:ten’ aiesaió’ten’.”
Iah só:tsi è:neken thiewaké:non tsi wakaterihwaiénston. Tánon’ iah ni’ nonwén:ton tha’tewakatohétston tsi wakaterihwaiénston.
Nè:’e tsi kahrónkha’ Kanien’kéha, ia’tekaié:ri tsi ní:tsi enkkwé:ni’ akewennahnó:ten’ tánon’ akhiá:ton’, Ì:’i tánon’ tiakenì:teron wa’ákenhre’ tóka’ nòn:wa entionkéhnha’ne’ ne Kaia’takwe’niiò:ke tsi ronterihwaiénstha’ tóka’ tho iakkwátho’.
Aronhienen’skénha Eddie Cross ohén:ton rá:tahkwe’ ne Kaia’takwe’niiò:ke tsi ronterihwaiénstha’. Tsi ionterihwaienstáhkhwa’ nón:we iehiientehrhà:’on, né: ká:ti’ wa’ontiatén:ro’ne’.
Wa’atianitskó:ten’ tánon’ wahi’nikonhraientáhsten’ nahò:ten’ wakerihwaientátie’.
Hátskwi, wahèn:ron’, “Iah tesahiatonhserá:ien tsi saterihwaiénston nek tsi aón:ton’ akwáhnha’ne’ ahshehsnié:nen’ ne iakorihonnién:ni. Ahserihwanòn:we’ne’ ken tiotierénhton aiesaió’ten’ tánon’ iah thaiesatkária’kse’ thó:ner tóka’ nòn:wa enwá:ton enterihwahserón:ni’ ne aiesatkária’khse’?
Tho ká:ti’ wa’kathonkária’ke’ tánon’ ostón:ha wa’kerèn:nha’. Wa’onkerèn:nha’ ne ratiksa’okòn:’a tánon’ onkon’wéskwen’.
Wa’onkenà:tonhkwe’ tsi niwakhsennò:ten’ ne Kanien’kéha, “Atónnion” tánon’ Kanien’kéha taionkhtháhrhahse’. Nó:nen kí:ken enskerihwà:ronke’, enskehnhá:ten’.Tsothohrkó:wa shiwenhni’tò:ten’, wa’onkeri’wanón:tonhse’ ne iakorihonnién:ni tóka’ tho naonkeriho’ténhake’ akheiatenaktanónhnha’ahse’ nakonèn:ra ase’kén 2 tóka’ ni’ 3 nón:ta iakohténtion.
Wa’kì:ron’, “Orihwí:io!”
Eh tho shontakahá:wi, ó:nen shiionkarià:ki.