Thunder Bay, Ont. — The two historical Brill buses that have been stored at the Thunder Bay Transportation Museum site will be on the move to their new location as soon as flatbed transportation equipment can be assembled.
Charlie Brown, organizer of the Buddies of the Brill and former president of the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society — which is now called the Thunder Bay Transportation Museum — says the two Brill trolley buses will be relocated to the Oliver Paipoonge Heritage Park on Highway 61. The Heritage Park was formerly called the Founders’ Museum and Pioneer Village.
“The restoration of the trolleys was completed in 2007 and myself and the buddies organization have been looking for a permanent home for the trolleys ever since,” Brown said. “The buddies of the Brill have signed a two-year lease with the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge to display the trolleys at the Heritage Park just south of Thunder Bay.
Brown called the field at the Heritage Park an “overlooked jewel” that they are looking forward to working with.
“The trolleys will be displayed just across from Russell’s garage at Heritage Park and will be open to the public during park hours,” he said.
“Once the trolleys are moved and set up, we’ll invite everyone to come out and see their new home and take a tour of the property and of course get the experience of the many of the other exhibits at Heritage Park.”
Brown says the only thing they are waiting for is the carrier to transport the trolleys to their new home.
“And it looks like that can’t happen until probably near the end of the month, but I’m hoping a little bit sooner and we should be ready to open the trolleys to the public in early July,” he said, adding they will also offer select tours of the trolleys as well as presentations on the rich transit history of Thunder Bay.
Brown said they wanted to get a canopy built at the waterfront (over top of the trolleys) but that never transpired.
“Hopefully in the future, we can get that finally done over at the Heritage Park and we can start expanding the operation there,” he said. “I think it’s going to be really positive because they’ve got more room out there than we had at the waterfront.”
Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay, says the Thunder Bay Transportation Museum works with Thunder Bay Tourism and is considered a tourism destination alongside the cruise ship Dock.