Eganville – On Tuesday afternoon, Bonnechere Valley Council accepted the upcoming resignation of Fire Chief Dave Murphy who announced his intention to retire effective February 28, 2023, or earlier if the municipality finds a replacement.
“I thank the municipality for the opportunity to serve,” he noted in his resignation letter. “As discussed, I will assist the municipality in the effort to select a suitable candidate for the position.”
Council reluctantly accepted his resignation letter, with the chief joining by ZOOM during the session.
“Council voted against accepting your retirement,” Mayor Jennifer Murphy joked.
CAO Annette Gilchrist noted he has served the municipality for over 20 years. Chief Murphy was with the BV Fire Department and also served a stint as chief of the Greater Madawaska (GM) Fire Department.
Council agreed to begin advertising for a replacement as soon as possible, with advertising first focused in the Renfrew County area. Advertisements should be placed before Christmas and following Christmas with the hiring process expected to begin in the New Year. A tentative hiring committee was approved, which would include Chief Murphy, Mrs. Gilchrist and possibly By-Law Enforcement Officer Darryl Wagner who served as a fire chief in GM. Mayor Murphy said she would not be able to be on the hiring committee.