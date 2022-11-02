After working on a special surprise for the students in Division 1 (grades 1 – 3) for about two months, the grades five and six students at Swan Hills School were finally able to unveil their creations on Oct. 31. A Halloween fair!
The small gym at the school had been decked out in spooky Halloween decorations, with music playing and roughly ten activity or game stations (including a fortune teller, ring toss, and a cardboard maze). There were also a few other activities in a couple of the classrooms in the Div. 1 and Div. 2 areas of the school with mini marshmallow stacking, paper masks and puppet crafts, and a Halloween touch and feel station (where students put their hands in containers with ghastly labels to feel what’s inside). As an added bonus, the older students also made goodie bags for the Div. 1 kids.
The Div. 1 students got to wear their Halloween costumes as they excitedly made their way around the different areas and stations of the fair while the older students helped and supervised. With all the smiles and laughter, one could safely bet that the event was a huge success.
Two of the Div. 2 boys had also put on a scavenger hunt the week before, with a prize going to the winner, Declan Simard.
What an amazing and thoughtful surprise for Div. 1! Grades five and six did an excellent job.