Rossco’s pub was busy this weekend preparing food to create 250 turkey dinners. On Monday, Dec. 19, friends of owner Ross Beach came by to assist in packaging all the meals. The Root Cellar collected them in the afternoon to be delivered to families by Christmas Eve.
Between Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas about 3,000 meals have come out of the pub to be distributed around the city. The idea is for less food waste and to help 15 turkeys feed more people.
“My mom and dad used to get a 30-pound turkey that fed 50 people. That’s what I want it to be, to help spread all this donated food but to process it in a way that every family can enjoy and not have to worry about cooking or undercooking,” explained Beach.
The need around the city is greater this year and with the turkey shortages due to avian flu, it makes more sense than ever. The Root Cellar provides the food and the pub handles preparation, labour and cooking. The meals are fully cooked and served in a foil pan and only need to be reheated by those who receive them, saving on labour and cleanup.
This year, the meal will consist of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and stuffing.
“I know that this year is more of a struggle with demand and everything,” stated Beach. “Personally, it’s more for me than for Rossco’s, something I want to do to make a difference for people.”