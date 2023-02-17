Thunder Bay, Ont. — Volunteer Hal Lightwood spent his entire day Wednesday cycling on the spot to demonstrate communication technology for Amik Technology Inc. while doing double duty to raise funds for the United Way.
I’ll probably cycle around 200-300 kilometres by the end of the day,” he said, while pedalling in front of an elaborate screen setup at the Valhalla Inn during the Prosperity Northwest business building conference and trade show.
“The conference closes at 7 p.m., so until they kick me out, I’ll just keep going,” he said.
Lightwood, who calls himself “just an avid cyclist,” trains regularly and said he is “always happy to spend a day on the bike for the United Way while showing off some (technology) equipment here as well.”
Donors were encouraged to use either an online link or call the United Way office to donate.
Lightwood said Amik Technology Inc. built the virtual cycling system for him.
“They asked me to demonstrate it here and I said I would do it, but I wanted to raise money for the United Way while doing that,” he said.
Bob Angell, who co-owns the Amik company with Ross McCubbin, described the technique as a Polycom system.
“It looks like a virtual student in a classroom,” Angell said.
Amik Technology builds and integrates wireless products together over cellular data that allows people to use equipment without having to be technologically trained.
“Our goal is to try to serve people in a convenient, easy way for video conferencing, streaming, zooming, and that kind of communication service,” he said. “Hal is streaming out to the internet now and everybody on the internet is donating money. I see that he’s doing a great job and this is what the customer sees.”
Angell says their company ties in well with the mining and energy sectors who use their services for virtual meetings, Zoom meetings, and team meetings. He described the technology’s use of a “video bar” that enables Zoom calls without the use of microphones and other equipment.
“You need the bar, monitor and cart and you can put it in whatever room you want. It’s wireless data,” Angell explained. “You just have to turn on the power, make your call and talk.”
Angell says their company has a lot of their systems east of Thunder Bay in remote First Nation communities and other corporations, and minimally in the mining sector.
“But that’s why we’re here,” he said, noting that the Prosperity Northwest trade show aspect of the conference provides a great opportunity to showcase the technology to the many mining, forestry and energy organizations also attending the event.
The company has manufactured more than 80 systems that are being distributed across Canada.
Meanwhile, as exhibitors packed up at the end of the day on Wednesday, Lightwood raised more that $1,100 for the United Way.