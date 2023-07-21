James Mullinger has so many irons in the fire he may need another fire.
The comedian, actor, writer, editor, author, publisher, and motivational speaker somehow still finds time to continually hit the road across New Brunswick and Canada to share the observational humour he mines from those same trips.
On Saturday, July 22, Mullinger will take the stage at the McCain Community Theatre at the Woodstock High School as part of the Dooryard Arts Festival. Showtime is 7 p.m. Admission is $20.
Mullinger, who will perform in Woodstock for the first time since 2019, expressed excitement to be part of Dooryard, which he believes demonstrates the real strength of small-town New Brunswick life.
“Dooryard wouldn’t work or exist without the community getting behind it,” he said.
Mullinger called it an honour to see his name on the Dooryard Arts Festival poster with the long list of talented performers.
He noted the tremendous value of the $60 festival pass, which provides holders access to dozens of great musicians, artists and others.
“That was the price of a one-day festival in Britain 25 years ago,” he said.
Admission to Mullinger’s Woodstock standup routine is $20 or a Dooryard pass. Tickets are still available.
Mullinger said his new 90-minute Woodstock show featuring tales of his new life as a Canadian citizen and his past 10 years of living in New Brunswick, including stories about shooting his new sitcom in Miramichi.
The veteran comedian said his love of performing in small towns forces him to continually update his material because he wants people to return to his shows. Those regular small-town visits also provide a wealth of new material.
“The show is constantly evolving because the great thing about living and working in New Brunswick is constantly having experiences, meeting new people and just meeting new people who are just full of new routines,” he said.
Mullinger noted he performed in Harvey, a rural hamlet in Albert County, N.B., just a week ago. He said the community’s total population is 50 people, but he had 150 people at the show.
During his decade in New Brunswick, on route to proudly becoming a Canadian citizen, Mullinger has seen parts of the province many multi-generational New Brunswickers have never visited.
He said he visited every nook and corner of the province and appreciated having a job that allows him and encourages him to do that. The foundation of Mullinger’s routine is based upon his conversations with people in these communities and the idiosyncrasies of rural New Brunswickers.
“My love of this place informs my act,” he said.
Mullinger said that before performing anywhere, he makes it a point to read community newspapers. He said he wants to learn about and respect the people there. He incorporates that knowledge into his act.
“I’m going to learn things and make sure I talk about things that specifically speak to them.”
As he maintains his busy standup schedule provincially and nationally, Mullinger’s many irons in the fire remain red hot.
Brit Out of Water, a six-episode sitcom he shot in Miramichi, streamed nationally to all 9 million Bell Fibe subscribers.
The show, created by Mullinger and Adam Lordon, features a host of Canadian comedy talent, including Nikki Payne and Derek Seguin and a cameo by Jonathan Torrens.
The Saint John-based comedian recently completed a taping of CBC Radio’s hit show The Debaters, where he argued in support of the need for community newspapers. The show will air soon.
And, in his spare time, he keeps those irons hot as a writer, editor, publisher, motivational speaker or whatever other challenge may come his way.
Mullinger said wearing so many hats helps him fit in as a Maritimer, noting eastern Canada is a place where people aren’t “pigeon-holed” into a singular skill.
“There’s no reason you can’t be respected in two, three or four different things.” I love that about this place.”
Doors open at the McCain Community Theatre at 6:30 p.m., with Jake Martin taking the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Mullinger at 7:30 p.m.