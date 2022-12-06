ST. PETERS BAY, P.E.I. — Canada has a new association of professionals dedicated to educating the public about climate change, and two of the members are based in P.E.I.
The Canadian Association of Professionals in Climate Change, CAPCC, was formed in 2021 to address the effects of climate change across the country more efficiently, and to better educate the public on climate-related issues.
Adam Fenech, director at the UPEI climate lab and vice-chair of the CAPCC, told SaltWire Network there is a need for an organization like this in Canada.
“You’re talking about some very wise heads and that have come together and suggested this is what’s needed to address climate change,” Fenech said in a Nov. 29 interview.
“Climate change is really one of those issues that requires a multi-disciplinary response,” he said.
Fenech assisted in research with a similar association in the United States about 15 years ago.
Canadians could buy a U.S. membership for $800, but with the amount of interest, Fenech knew Canada could benefit from having a similar association.
“People would seriously approach me and say the idea of having a professional association would be great because (climate change workers) have no place to put our hats. We have no place where people can recognize our expertise,” said Fenech.
CAPCC was designed as way to bring these climate change professionals together, in a way they can discuss climate data and provincial climate incentives and translate potentially confusing or bland scientific jargon to the public.
“I’ve met with people who are trained biologists, and although they have been working in climate change now for 10 years, there’s no official designation for them.”
Every seven years, thousands of scientists across the country a scientific assessment on the effects of climate change in Canada.
These reports are often not very accessible to the general public, or even to people working in the field, said Fenech.
“What we do is we take the scientific language and narrow it down to something that is more digestive to the public,” he said.
“We don’t want people saying because it is a cold winter there is no climate change. We want to make sure there is some professional association that can make sure that evidence-based decision making on the most up to date evidence on climate change.”
The group will work as a liaison between the public and the government, to not only educate the public, but also working with municipal and provincial governments to express concerns made by residents.
CAPCC secretariat and P.E.I. resident Juliana Granzoti told SaltWire Network on Dec. 2 the plan is to hold events in local communities, and to set up a website where members of the public can join and learn more about the work being done in the fight against climate change.
“The idea is to make it easier for people to understand climate change, through workshops, and a website is in the works where accessible information can be accessed,” said Granzoti.
Breaking fake news stigmas regarding the effects of climate change is also something CAPCC plans to tackle.
“We can show a different perspective on climate change and what is going to happen, and how we can mitigate to be resilient in the future,” Granzoti said.
“The more people that get involved, the more members and board of directors we get, the more we can provide to the community,” she said.
Granzoti added she feels honoured to be a part of such an important organization.
“It’s amazing to have an association like this that brings so much expertise throughout Canada,” she said.
“Anything we can do to see a more resilient future we have to do, and it feels great.”