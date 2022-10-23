A pioneering youth mental health project will enhance Canada’s overall understanding of youth mental health needs and advance new assessment and treatment approaches.
A specialized research team has been awarded a $5.13-million grant to create this platform to optimize mental health with and for youth across Canada.
Funding has been provided from RBC Future Launch, Power Corporation of Canada, and the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an arrangement between the Government of Canada, through Health Canada, and Brain Canada.
Led by Dr. Sean Hill, Director of the Krembil Centre of Neuroinformatics, and Senior Scientist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), the team brings together diverse organizations across the country including academic institutions, community-based mental health services, hospitals, and youth and family advisories from Foundry, Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario, and other integrated youth services.
According to Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), one in five Canadians every year experience mental health issues whereas approximately 4000 Canadians die by suicide every year, which averages to roughly 11 suicides per day.
CAMH estimates that average wait times for children and youth in Ontario are 67 days for counseling and therapy and 92 days for intensive treatment.
The Canadian Youth Mental Health Insight (CYMHI) Platform will use open data, machine learning and other methods to improve communication between youth and families, researchers, clinicians and other service providers with diverse mental health experiences and specializations.
“Through this project, we are providing a state-of-the-art informatics platform that serves as a foundation to improve mental health for, and importantly, with youth across the country,” notes Hill. “It will facilitate high impact research and the development of youth mental health approaches that would otherwise not be possible.”
“With so many children and youth still struggling, it is essential that we accelerate our efforts to ensure that young people have access to appropriate supports when and where they need them,” says The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health.
John Wess, a resident of Halton Hills and a community health activist welcomed the announcement. He said that whereas there was more mental health support available than times bygone, a lot was still left to be desired. “This is rooted in the unavailability of data as well — you can measure the burden of physical illnesses, but people with mental health issues seldom come out in the open”, he said, adding that such a platform could provide beneficial statistics that could help in better policy-making to address the mental health issues.