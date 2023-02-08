GUYSBOROUGH – The Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing released the municipal profile and financial condition indicators (FCI) report for the 2020- 2021 fiscal period – the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic – on Jan. 31.
The reports help municipalities track changes over time and outline current and future financial obligations. The indicators used in the report, the provincial government website states, point to, “strengths, trends and risk areas where a municipality should focus.”
In January, this newspaper reported that Town of Mulgrave CAO David Gray presented a draft version of the FCI to town council. At that time, Gray said the new report showed very little change from the previous one and also cautioned that the newest report was based on 2016 census data – not the latest data from the 2021 census. However, financial data per municipal unit is up to date for the reporting period.
Within Guysborough County there are three municipal units – the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s and the Town of Mulgrave. While the financial data in the municipal reports for St. Mary’s and Mulgrave are almost identical, the data for the District of Guysborough notably differs.
Regarding revenue, the MODG reports total consolidated revenue at $23.1 million. St. Mary’s and Mulgrave report $3.1 million and $2.6 million, respectively, on the same measure. Under expenses, Mulgrave and St. Mary’s also report similar consolidated expenses: $2.4 million and $2.8 million, respectively. The MODG reports $19.4 million in consolidated expenses.
Although in the same county, the three municipalities have drastically different population numbers and sources of revenue which accounts, in part, for the vast difference in revenues. The MODG has double the number of people of St. Mary’s, 4,670 to 2,230, according to the 2016 census, and just more than six times the population of Mulgrave, 4,670 to 720. Mulgrave and St. Mary’s both report their main source of revenue as net property taxes and payments in lieu of taxes, while the MODG reports their largest source of revenue as sales of services.
Following a review of municipal population and financial statistics, FCI reports move on to assess 12 financial indicators: three-year change in tax base, reliance on a single business or institution, residential tax effort, uncollected taxes, operating reserves, debt service, outstanding operating debt, undepreciated assets, deficits in the last five years, liquidity, reliance on government transfers and combined reserve. Each of these indicators are assessed at a risk threshold from low to moderate to high.
Both the MODG and St. Mary’s have an overall financial condition assessment of low risk, which is currently the assessment rating of all rural municipalities in Nova Scotia. The MODG was assessed as having low risk in all categories except the three-year change in tax base which was deemed high risk, meaning the municipality’s tax base experienced negative growth during the assessment period.
St. Mary’s financial indicators were all assessed as low risk. The three-year change in tax base assessment section of St. Mary’s report stated, “The Municipality’s tax base is in a strong position to cover the cost of municipal services and programs.”
The Town of Mulgrave had an overall financial conditions risk assessment of moderate, which places them in the middle of the pack, as far as risk assessments for towns in the province: 13 have low risk, eight have moderate risk and four have high risk.
Mulgrave has consistently seen two indicators fall within the high-risk category: reliance on a single business/institution and undepreciated assets – this assessment is no different. This report also includes uncollected taxes and three-year change in tax base as moderate risks. In the 2020 FCI report, Mulgrave had three indicators in the moderate risk category: uncollected taxes, operating reserves and five-year budget accuracy – a measure that has been removed from this reporting period due to COVID-19. The exclusion of this measure points to the financial impact of COVID-19 on municipal units, which will likely be reflected in FCI reports for some years to come.
FCI reports for all Nova Scotia municipalities are available by searching ‘novascotia.ca municipal indicators’ online.