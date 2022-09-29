The Montague Fire Department responded to at least six tree fires burning near power poles as electricity began to flow back through lines Monday.
“People should assume any wire is live at this point,” Fire Chief Danny Thomson said.
He expects more fires like this in the coming days as electricity is reinstated to 63,000 customers on the Island. Damaged limbs and branches may fall on lines even after crews pass to clear the way.
Mr Thomson said Islanders should be cautious around any trees touching or near power lines as trees conduct electricity. Contact with a tree on or near a line can result in electrical injury and even death.