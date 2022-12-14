Animal control service has returned to Southwest Middlesex.
After a delay from the last council at its Oct. 26 meeting to seek a one-year deal instead of the five years offered, Humane Society London & Middlesex agreed to offer the one year at the same annual rate of $31,190.
The new council unanimously passed the agreement at the Nov. 23 meeting. Service began on Dec. 1.
With the Humane Society based in London, anyone needing to pick up their pet will have to travel there. The plan is to have a facility outside of the city now that the organization has started signing service agreements with municipalities in Middlesex after the retirement of regional provider Vicki Kyle.
Nine municipalities led by Adelaide Metcalfe negotiated the five-year rate with the Humane Society.
Services included in this deal are animal control bylaw enforcement, taking in animals, routine patrols, and emergency service that cover loose aggressive dogs, sick or injured cats and dogs, and animals running in traffic.
Residents can now call the Humane Society to report bylaw violations, dogs on the loose, aggressive dogs, injured dogs and cats, and lost or found pets.