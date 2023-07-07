With an unspecified donation from the Pathy Family Foundation, the Kahnawake Cultural Arts Center (KCAC) Capital Campaign is well over halfway to the finish line.
The fundraising campaign is responsible for generating $16 million of the total cost of the project, which has nearly doubled to $56 million over the past five years.
While the amount of the Pathy donation is not being disclosed at the request of the foundation, the campaign has now raised $9.1 million. At the time of the last update, around $8 million had been raised by the capital campaign.
“It feels great,” said Charleen Schurman, founder of PlanIt Consulting and Communications, the local firm tasked with managing the campaign.
“You make your case to these foundations and corporations and hope that you can give them your vision, our community’s vision that we have built for this and that they see the worth in it,” she said. “When we get a donation of a significant amount, it’s very gratifying.”
KCAC is slated to be the new home to Turtle Island Theatre, Kahnawake Tourism, and Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center (KOR), including a new state-of-the-art museum.
The donation from Pathy is said to be the largest to date from a non-Indigenous organization to the multi-purpose building; at least one previous donation from a non-Indigenous partner was for $250,000.
Schurman is hopeful that the substantial vote of confidence from a non-Indigenous partner demonstrates that the campaign is getting its message out there effectively.
“It tells me that they believe that our project is credible and worthy,” she said.
With a firmer budget established and conceptual designs of the building expected to be delivered this month, Schurman believes the campaign will be even more prepared.
“Once we have those, we’re going to be ready to take off, and our campaign cabinet will have the tools to go out and pitch our project to more foundations, more private companies, more philanthropists,” she said. “I think the momentum is just going to pick up in the next few months.”
Schurman is looking toward phase two of the capital campaign, which will be aimed at getting individual Kahnawa’kehró:non to donate to the project.
“Let’s say the last million dollars. Can we raise it right here in our community? I think we can, and we’re going to try to do that so that everybody can have the chance to contribute,” said Schurman.
The community will have a chance to have a preliminary look at the building’s design at this weekend’s Echoes of a Proud Nation Pow-Wow. The design is expected to be finalized by July 20, according to Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) representative Trina Diabo.
“I just hope that people get a chance to get a sneak peek at all the hard work that is going into the project to house a museum and long-awaited theatre,” she said.
The MCK is responsible for raising $40 million for the project from governmental sources. So far, Quebec has promised $11 million for the project while Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) has pledged $16 million.
“We’re waiting on pending applications and other negotiated agreements,” said Diabo.
“We’re in a very good place.”
Michelle LeDonne, executive director of the Pathy Family Foundation, did not respond to requests for comment from The Eastern Door.
“The Kahnawake Cultural Arts Center represents a community-driven and community-designed solution to many pressing challenges, and the Pathy Family Foundation is pleased to contribute,” said LeDonne in a press release.
Construction on the project is expected to begin this fall, with the facility opening in 2025.