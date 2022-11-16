An expected call for nominations and a voting process to appoint a member of council to the position of deputy mayor, at Gananoque’s first council meeting of the new term, was deferred to council's next meeting.
The new council wants a four-year term for the role of the the deputy mayor, instead of the usual appointment of a one-year term or less.
"If it’s going to be a leadership role, people should know who it is, exactly who it is," Coun. David Osmond said, referencing the amount of change of who is in the deputy mayor’s role under the one-year-term system.
Coun. Vicki Leaky said if council wanted the deputy mayor to serve a four-year term, then the role of deputy mayor should be elected.
"I think the ship has left the dock and it’s too late for that type of procedure," Coun. Matt Harper responded. Mayor John Beddows agreed.
Beddows said the role of deputy mayor, and the length of term for the deputy mayor, are important and the decision of who will serve in that role shouldn't be taken lightly.
"There is an advantage to having a person who has experience and has received some of the background and training involved in procedural matters of conducting business of council as well as being in the role of the mayor in case of my (death) or absence," Beddows said. "It’s the plan B to ensure continuity and function."
