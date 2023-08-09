The province's firefighting agencies are examining the quality of emergency communications as part of an ongoing review into the Stein Lake wildfire response.
The after-action reviews are an "ongoing process by which we try to constantly improve," according to Jason Hoyt, director of communications with the province's department of natural resources and energy Development.
"The review is used to find what aspects of the incident ... went well and what aspects need to be improved," Hoyt said. He added that one aspect that has emerged is around communication.
"All agencies involved need to find ways to inform the public in the event of an emergency as well as on an ongoing basis," Hoyt said.
One aspect of the response that was discussed was the need for preparedness, including resources to educate the public about the FireSmart program, according to St. Stephen fire chief Sean Morton. The national program offers homeowners and communities resources for voluntary wildfire mitigation, which includes "making your yard less vulnerable if a fire comes through," Morton said.
He said that's based on concerns about what could have happened had the fire spread further, adding that there were some areas firefighters identified where "we said, it's good that the fire didn't come through here, because there isn't anything we could have done."
The fire, which started May 28 due to an ATV catching fire in the woods in Chamcook, forced the evacuation of 400 families and destroyed two properties. It was marked as "contained" on June 3.
None