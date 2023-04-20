Thunder Bay, Ont. — This summer, the Thunder Bay port will host 15 cruise ship arrivals from three cruise lines and four different vessels, and the numbers are expected to grow in 2024.
“The Viking Qantas this year we’ll be joined by its new sister ship the Viking Polaris which is an identical twin to the Atlantis,” said Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay. “The Qantas will be making three turnaround port calls here and two day-stops. Then the Polaris will be making six day-stops here in the city.”
He added the Hanseatic Inspiration with the German Hapag Lloyd cruise line is no stranger to Thunder Bay and will be making two day-stops here this summer. American Queen Voyages will also be returning with the Ocean Navigator, which was here last year twice.
“Last year we had seven turnarounds and two day-stops. This year we have three turnarounds and 12 day-stops,” he said. “We are seeing an increase in traffic and that is expected to jump in 2024 as well.”
Pepe and his team recently attended Seatrade Cruise Global in Fort Lauderdale to work with all the current cruise lines that come to the city to determine what their needs and requirements are. They also met with prospective new cruise lines that are interested in the Great Lakes regional experience as well.
“There’s a lot of new interest in the Great Lakes and in Lake Superior in particular, and we’re anticipating with new vessel builds, new charters, and new operators that they are going to take notice of that,” Pepe said.
The cruise ship Le Champlain, which is part of the French-based Ponant fleet, will visit the Thunder Bay port with one turn-around in September of 2024. Ponant’s Le Levant visited Thunder Bay in the late 1990s and this will mark the cruise line’s first visit since then.
Pepe says Ponant has undergone a major expansion over the last decade and will be back in the Great Lakes and into Lake Superior.
“That ship is new to us here,” Pepe said. “Their turnaround in our port is something that helps elevate and extend the economic impact that the vessel will leave in the community.”
He says guests will fly into Thunder Bay a day or so early for the cruises or remain a day or so later after the cruise where they will stay in our hotels, see our attractions and shop locally. The ship will also be taking on supplies here as well.
As for the Waterfront business area infrastructure work that will get underway on Court Street shortly and expand next summer, Pepe doesn’t see much of an impact that will make on visitors to the area.
“I think when they see work being done to an area it’s good, it’s positive,” he said. “These are all positive developments that the cruise clientele will pick up on. And that’s something they like to see is a community that’s growing and a community that’s investing in infrastructure and new experiences for them.”
Pepe added that more than 60 per cent of cruise visitors returned back to a destination they visited on a cruise at some point in the future.