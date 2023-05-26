The efforts of an anonymous group of Kanehsata’kehró:non has brought a deluge of attention to Kanesatake with the urgent message that the community has fallen into a “state of lawlessness and danger.”
An open letter circulating amongst journalists and politicians names scourges such as toxic dump sites, dangerous criminal activity, and land “being stolen piece by piece by land developers and assimilated Mohawks treating Kanien’kehá:ka Homelands as if they were all for the taking.”
In part by providing a trove of related documents, the group sparked a La Presse investigation into G&R Recycling that brought the issue roaring back into mainstream discourse.
“The people of Kanesatake have not felt safe for multiple generations now,” the open letter, which was shared directly with The Eastern Door, reads. “We want to reclaim our community, and this is a call for help, support, and access to a legal remedy, which Kanesatake has been denied time and time again.”
The letter’s authors accuse the country, province, and local politicians of failing to deal with the problem.
“Our colonial band council, the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK), has done very little, almost never consults or informs community members, and acknowledges that organized crime holds the upper hand in the application of local laws,” they write.
The letter also issues demands to politicians at different levels of government. These include peace and safety support on a daily basis, a parliamentary special committee to investigate corruption and who is to blame for the current conditions in Kanesatake, and the resolution of historical land issues with the engagement of Rotinonshón:ni.
“As well, we want our land situation to be settled in a peaceful atmosphere without any threats of retribution against those who speak out,” the letter reads.
The group is staying anonymous, they say, because of fears for their safety. “We are the people trying to reclaim our community of Kanesatake,” they write. “Hear our plea and step up to help.”
Finally, the letter calls for an international team to investigate collusion in the dispossession of Kanien’kehá:ka lands.
In the aftermath of new reporting on G&R and the prominence of the open letter, government ministers have been forced to address why more has not been done to address longstanding problems in Kanesatake.
A request from The Eastern Door to discuss the open letter with Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller was redirected to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) minister Patty Hajdu, who did not respond by deadline.
Last week, when asked to comment about G&R, a spokesperson for Quebec’s public security minister François Bonnardel said “Minister Bonnardel is aware of the situation. It is complex; there is no simple and easy solution. He has been working on the file with his colleague (Ian) Lafrenière since taking office and the two ministers reiterate the government’s support for the community.”
In a recent interview with The Eastern Door, Lafrenière expressed concerns about the presence of organized crime in Kanesatake.
Asked directly about the open letter in a scrum in Ottawa last week, Miller said, “There is a security problem that has been going on in Kanesatake for a very long time. And the reality is that it’s the people of Kanesatake who are threatened by certain elements, certain agents who are involved in crime, whether it’s certain Mohawks, or whether it’s Hell’s Angels, who are not necessarily Indigenous, who are abusing this situation. This is the reality of the people of Kanesatake.”
However, both Miller and Hajdu expressed jurisdictional concerns in the scrums.
“My point in all of this is that we all have a responsibility, a responsibility certainly of the federal government, a responsibility of the Quebec government, and a responsibility of the people of Kanesatake and the governance in the community that exists now,” said Miller.
Some anonymous Kanehsata’kehró:non were involved in a protest in front of Miller’s office in Montreal on Tuesday in a bid to keep media and political attention focused on Kanesatake.
That protest was attended by New Democratic Party (NDP) member of Parliament Alexandre Boulerice and Green Party deputy leader Jonathan Pedneault, whose party has demanded action in recent days. These calls are the subject of another article in this week’s issue of The Eastern Door.