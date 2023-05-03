Toronto’s mayoral byelection is heating up with various candidates taking shots at each other over the past days. And now, with eligible voters preparing to voice their own opinions at the ballot boxes, the City of Toronto is providing important voting information and key dates leading up to election day on Monday, June 26.
To begin, eligible voters can now confirm that they are on the voters’ list and update their information.
According to the City of Toronto’s official website, voters have until Friday, May 26, to submit all revisions to Toronto Elections in order to appear on the final voters’ list. After this date, eligible voters can only add their name to the voters’ list when they vote in person.
It is important for residents to check if their names appear on the list early as it gives them time to make any necessary changes to their personal information which ensures a “faster and more efficient voting experience”, said the city.
To find out if you have been registered on the voters’ list, residents can call 311 or visit the election information centre webpage at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/elections/by-election-voter-information/myvote-by-elections.
Advance voting also begins on June 8, running until June 13. To participate in the advance polls, voters must first receive their voter information cards which provide details on voting times and locations.
The voter information cards will have details on the locations of both advance polls and the June 26 byelection polling station locations for the voters they are sent to.
Information cards will be sent to eligible residents beginning on Tuesday, May 23. If an eligible voter on the voters’ list does not receive their voter information card in the mail, they can visit the city's MyVote webpage where a digital copy of their voter information card can be printed or uploaded to a mobile device. They can then present this at their voting location.
However, eligible voters do not need a voter information card to vote as it only serves to speed up time spent in the polling station by confirming for election officials that the individual is on the voters’ list.
Since the voter information card cannot be used as identification, residents are required to bring a piece of government issued ID which clearly states their name and Toronto address. A complete list of acceptable identification is available on the Toronto Elections webpage.
The upcoming mayoral byelection will also provide a mail-in voting option which allows people who are unable to vote in-person to do so from their homes.
This option will be available until May 26 at 4:30 p.m. Individuals who choose this option must apply to vote online on the Vote by Mail webpage or by calling Toronto Elections at 416-338-1111 (press 5 on the menu).
Once mail-in applications have been processed, trackable voting packages will be mailed to voters starting May 23. Upon receiving the package, voters are then required to complete and return it to the City of Toronto anytime between June 1 and noon on Thursday, June 15.
Packages can be sent to the City of Toronto through Canada Post or hand delivered to a secure mail-in voting drop box that will be made available in each of the city’s 25 wards.