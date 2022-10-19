Anyone who has closely followed the adventures of Capilano University professor and archaeologist Bob Muckle will be familiar with his groundbreaking discovery in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve.
Now, those few who have long awaited the finer details on his unexpected unearthing of an unknown 20th century Japanese settlement can dig deeper into the story, thanks to the release of Forgotten Things: The Story of the Seymour Valley Archaeology Project.
Muckle's much anticipated book takes the reader through the entirety of the two-decade archaeology project, from the very beginning when the idea was first formed, through his work in the field with school students, the discovery and excavation of archaeological sites and to the final disposition of the artifacts in museums.
Approachable and interesting, with layman's terms, illustrations and student anecdotes, the book belongs on the shelves of historians, students, archaeologists and the general public alike.
"It is an interesting and fairly unique book of its kind in the sense that its target is both university students, as a case study in archaeology, but I also wrote it with the public in mind," said Muckle.
"Anybody who is really interested in archaeology as a whole, and how we do our work, and how we think and how we figure things out, it will be interesting to them. Alongside anybody who is really interested in local history, particularly in North Vancouver."
Muckle said the book answers his most often fielded questions, including what his biggest challenges had been, what his other excavations have produced, and what artifact had been his most interesting to find. They are questions he expects to delve into once more on Wednesday (Oct. 19) evening, when he hosts a talk and a Q&A session on the book at the Museum of North Vancouver.
Afterwards guests can obtain signed copies of the book and wander the galleries of the museum, where much of the Muckle's noteworthy findings call home.
Forgotten Things: Seymour Valley Archaeology with Bob Muckle takes place at MONOVA, 115 West Esplanade in North Vancouver, on Oct. 19, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., tickets are $12-$20 and can be purchased on the museum's website.