Residents of the South Peace received welcome news last week with Alberta Health Services (AHS) announcement of two new doctors here.
Dr. Saurabh Parmar, a family medicine and emergency physician, began practicing at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital and the Hythe Medical Clinic in January.
Dr. Parmar completed his residency in Grande Prairie through the University of Alberta Rural Family Medicine Program.
“Dr. Parmar is a welcome addition to the physician team in Beaverlodge and Hythe,” says Travis Toews, MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti and Minister of Finance.
“Family physicians are the cornerstone of medical care for rural Albertans, and his desire to practise in this region is greatly valued.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Priscilla Afari will be the latest addition to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital and is the city’s seventh pediatrician.
“I am happy to settle in Grande Prairie with (my) family because the city, like Goldilocks’ story, is not too big and not too small, but it is just right!” said Afari.
She and her husband and three daughters first came to Canada two years ago to Waterloo, Ont. Her husband finished schooling while she worked toward completing her Canadian licencing, exams, and observations to be able to practice in Canada.
In December, the family moved to Grande Prairie.
“It's not as cold as I was told,” she told Town & Country News.
She noted the region's beauty, saying she and her family had never seen hoar frost before.
The size of the community attracted Afari to Grande Prairie, along with recreational items such as the Eastlink Centre, she said.
“Everybody (in her family) has something in their community that they enjoy.”
She said she is happy to be able to practice pediatric care in the city. Afari is attracted to that speciaty because “of how rewarding it is to help not only children but their families in those times of need.”
Smiles from the young patients and their “after they are healed are very fulfilling”, she said.
Afari received her medical training at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana and completed her residency at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
“The arrival of a new pediatrician will play in a vital role in the well-being of local children and youth,” said Tracy Allard, MLA for Grande Prairie.