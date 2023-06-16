NORTH PERTH – At its June 5 meeting, North Perth council discussed the new proposed subdivision being built in the town’s southwest end.
The proposed development property owners, Khanylemika Inc., were seeking site plan approval to develop a mixed-use site of 4.6 acres. The property is located west of Mitchell Road South, between Kincaid Street West and Twamley Street West. The development is also known as Listowel Gardens.
There are two 90-unit, six-storey apartments proposed, and the units consist of a mix of 28 bachelor apartments, 34 one-bedroom units, and 118 two-bedroom units. Further, a 215m2 one-storey amenity building is included in the plan as well as a pickleball court, playground and barbecue area. Additionally, a 1,300m2 commercial building is proposed along Mitchell Road South and Twamley Street.
Council previously supported this application as it provided a letter of support to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation as the development includes attainable and accessible residential units.
“The applicants have completed both an Official Plan amendment and zoning bylaw amendment for the property to permit the proposed mixed-use development. The applicants are submitting an application for site plan approval, which must comply with the Municipality of North Perth’s site plan requirements,” explained the report presented to council.
North Perth’s contracted chief building official, engineer, manager of development & protective services/fire chief, manager of operations, and the Perth County Planning Department have all reviewed the site plan drawings prepared by the engineering firm.
“The drawing contains the information required for a complete review and can serve as the basis for a site plan agreement. Adequate parking, access, fire protection, lot grading and drainage are provided for the development to proceed, as shown on the site plan. Additional securities will be required to address the easement for stormwater purposes,” explains the report.
The council of the Municipality of North Perth approved the site plan application and proceeded with the adoption of the bylaw authorizing the agreement.