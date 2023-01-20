NORTH PERTH – Mark Hackett, manager of environmental services of North Perth, informed council at its Jan. 16 meeting of a request sent by the North Perth and District ATV Club regarding their annual roadside cleanup.
In 2022, the club began to implement a yearly spring event, where members pick up garbage along rural roadways and ditches in North Perth. The ATVs, equipped with trailers, collected 154 lbs of garbage last year, which was then taken to the Elma Landfill.
This year’s event is to be held Saturday, May 13, weather permitting. The club has requested municipal support for their efforts by waiving the landfill costs associated with their collection event.
Council agreed to this request at its meeting.