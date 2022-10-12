From transit to health care, the Grimsby candidates for regional councillor addressed the most important issues affecting the town and attempted to win over voters at a meet-and-greet session ahead of the municipal election.
At the meet-and-greet event at Casablanca Hotel on Oct. 6, the two candidates, Wayne Fertich and Michelle Seaborn, made introductory speeches then answered three questions from the moderator.
In his introductory speech, the incumbent regional Coun. Fertich said as a veteran and a member of the Lions Club, he has a dedication to the community. He was previously alderman for Grimsby, before the position title was changed to councillor.
During the past term at regional council, he was chair of the transportation steering committee and vice-chair of the Niagara transit committee. He said he made a great team with current mayor Jeff Jordan.
In the next term, Fertich wants to work on bringing the GO Train to Grimsby, amalgamating transit and continuing the construction of West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH). “The past four years have been very challenging and rewarding for me,” he said in conclusion.
Seaborn also set out her credentials: she was elected to council in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.
During her previous stints on council, she enjoyed working with town staff, councillors and committee groups and completed a lot of goals while remaining active in the community, including running the farmers market.
Now, she wants to take her political experience to regional council. “I look forward to taking my skills to the next level and working with a like-minded group of people,” she said.
She was encouraged to throw her hat into the regional councillor ring by her husband and “try to do some better stuff for Grimsby.”
“I think I have a lot of stuff I could bring to the regional level,” she said.
Fertich said he wanted to be re-elected because he still has goals to accomplish, especially in regard to transit, which has been his favourite subject for decades. “There’s unfinished business and I want to follow it through,” he said.
The candidates were then asked what they saw as the most important areas of concern for Grimsby from the regional level.
Fertich highlighted Casablanca Boulevard, which is gong to be a big project starting next year. He also focused on WLMH and said $10.4 million was secured from the region for the project and would be an important project going forwards.
Seaborn wants more adequate policing. She said Grimsby shares police resources with Beamsville and West Lincoln, and although personal crime isn’t as high in Grimsby as elsewhere, property crimes and truck traffic were still concerns.
That’s exacerbated by the large geographic area the police cover, resulting in long waits, she said. She would meet with the police chief to examine the issue and see how many new officers would be coming to Grimsby.
She wants to finish Casablanca Boulevard and the GO Station, and also wants a fair share of the tax dollars going to the region.
The final question of the evening was regarding which committees and advisory boards the candidates would look to play a role in.
Seaborn wanted to get involved in community health, child care, and better and more affordable housing.
She’s glad that Niagara Regional Transit came to Grimsby, but wants to see it developed. “Let’s take it a step further,” she said. “Another link to transit would be a terrific idea.”
Fertich said while some committees are compulsory, he would also like to be involved in corporate services, transit and transportation.
The election is on Oct. 24. Advance telephone and online voting opened on Oct. 10.