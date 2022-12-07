Members of the Drumheller Valley Half Marathon committee pledged to donate a total of $25,000 to support the Rails to Trails project during the fundraiser dinner and silent auction at the Badlands Community Facility (BCF) on Friday, December 2.
The funds will help support the development of former CN Rail right of ways to be transformed into trails for walking, biking, and other active transportation activities.
“Right from the very beginning, Drumheller Valley Half Marathon was all about bringing people to Drumheller and seeing our beautiful valley,” says marathon event coordinator Becky Kowalchuk.
The funds donated will sponsor one of the six planned stations.
Ms. Kowalchuk adds the committee is interested in sponsoring the station planned near the Drumheller Health Centre along North Dinosaur Trail, though says this is still up for discussion and they are open to other options.
Over 80 items from individuals and businesses within the Drumheller community were up for silent auction during the fundraiser dinner.
“We haven’t got a final total yet, but it’s upwards of over $30,000 that we were able to raise for the Rails to Trails project,” says Rails to Trails task force chairperson Jason Blanke. “Over the moon, just elated to see the community understands how important this trail system is to this town, and understands the importance of being able to use this trail system.”