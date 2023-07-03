A 50-year-old man killed with his dog in a London crash was a father and longtime business owner who went "above and beyond" for others, his daughter says.
Byron Ambo, of Tillsonburg died after his vehicle reportedly left a roadway and struck a rock in east London Friday evening, family members say.
London police have not disclosed details of the incident, but the initial scanner call suggested emergency crews responded around 7:30 p.m. on June 30 to a person who was "vital signs absent" following a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway near Oxford Street.
Ambo's family says he died in the crash alongside his dog and best friend, Tessa.
"He adopted her not even a year ago. But they've been two peas in a pod since the day he got her," his 24-year-old daughter Madison Ambo said.
Born in Tillsonburg, Ambo had owned Sekond Skreen, a cellphone and electronic repairs shop, and was involved in an e-bike sales business.
"He always went above and beyond for everybody. It didn't matter if it was me or some random person that walked into his shop," Madison said.
When he wasn't working, Ambo enjoyed motocross and spent time dirt biking with friends.
"He's always been a rider," Madison said, adding he was a pro in his early 20s but quit when he injured his knee.
While questions remain about the cause of the collision, Madison said her family managed to gain some clarity after speaking to the coroner.
"We did hear from the coroner that there was no heart attack or blood clot or any other medical emergency that they could see," she said. "So whether he fell asleep at the wheel or something like that, we don't know. No one's figured out what exactly happened, but we do know that it's not those things."
Ambo is survived by his daughter, siblings and nieces and nephews. An online fundraiser to help his family cover funeral costs had raised nearly $3,000 by Monday afternoon.
"Madison's father sadly struggled financially and she is unfortunately left with the responsibilities of paying for all funeral arrangements," Devin Hutcheson, the organizer and a close family friend, wrote on the fundraising page.
"We are a group of close friends that are very concerned and are asking for any financial help for Madison to be able to say goodbye to her father without added stress and anxiety."
Ambo's cremation will take place soon, followed by a private graveside service and memorial at a later date.
